Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lake County Baptist 31, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 27

Mississippi Valley Christian 37, East Moline Christian 18

Peoria (H.S.) 63, Galesburg 34

IHSA Playoffs=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Watseka (coop) 38

Christopher 56, Goreville 45

Edwards County 65, Pope County 34

Galena 42, Pecatonica 24

Havana 58, Annawan 30

Mt. Pulaski 53, Cissna Park 52

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Elmwood 35

Neoga 54, Tri-County 41

Newark 56, Willows 42

Okawville 69, Jacksonville Routt 34

Serena 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 33

Tuscola 45, Effingham St. Anthony 41

Class 2A=

Breese Central 44, Benton 29

Breese Mater Dei 55, Massac County 45

Camp Point Central 62, Staunton 26

Chicago (Butler) 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 29

DePaul College Prep 75, Latin 53

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Monmouth-Roseville 50

Fieldcrest 56, Kankakee (McNamara) 33

Pana 59, Teutopolis 52

Paris 41, Robinson 27

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Hillsboro 30

Stillman Valley 59, Woodstock Marian 47

Class 3A=

Carmel 58, Vernon Hills 23

Deerfield 77, Lake Forest 47

Highland 52, Mattoon 28

Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 31

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, Kankakee 22

Montini 44, Burlington Central 41

Morgan Park 64, Hillcrest 20

River Forest Trinity 52, Westinghouse 28

    • St. Ignatius 48, Hyde Park 46

    Washington 58, Geneseo 41

    Class 4A=

    Barrington 55, Machesney Park Harlem 39

    Bolingbrook 46, Lincoln Way West 38

    Fremd 50, Lake Zurich 23

    Geneva 78, Lake Park 37

    Hersey 70, Libertyville 55

    Kenwood 70, Mother McAuley 46

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 43

    Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 41

    Normal Community 60, United Township High School 22

    O’Fallon 49, Alton 43

    Waubonsie Valley 75, Naperville Central 65

