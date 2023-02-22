Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lake County Baptist 31, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 27
Mississippi Valley Christian 37, East Moline Christian 18
Peoria (H.S.) 63, Galesburg 34
IHSA Playoffs=
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Watseka (coop) 38
Christopher 56, Goreville 45
Edwards County 65, Pope County 34
Galena 42, Pecatonica 24
Havana 58, Annawan 30
Mt. Pulaski 53, Cissna Park 52
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Elmwood 35
Neoga 54, Tri-County 41
Newark 56, Willows 42
Okawville 69, Jacksonville Routt 34
Serena 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 33
Tuscola 45, Effingham St. Anthony 41
Class 2A=
Breese Central 44, Benton 29
Breese Mater Dei 55, Massac County 45
Camp Point Central 62, Staunton 26
Chicago (Butler) 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 29
DePaul College Prep 75, Latin 53
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Monmouth-Roseville 50
Fieldcrest 56, Kankakee (McNamara) 33
Pana 59, Teutopolis 52
Paris 41, Robinson 27
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Hillsboro 30
Stillman Valley 59, Woodstock Marian 47
Class 3A=
Carmel 58, Vernon Hills 23
Deerfield 77, Lake Forest 47
Highland 52, Mattoon 28
Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, Kankakee 22
Montini 44, Burlington Central 41
Morgan Park 64, Hillcrest 20
River Forest Trinity 52, Westinghouse 28
St. Ignatius 48, Hyde Park 46
Washington 58, Geneseo 41
Class 4A=
Barrington 55, Machesney Park Harlem 39
Bolingbrook 46, Lincoln Way West 38
Fremd 50, Lake Zurich 23
Geneva 78, Lake Park 37
Hersey 70, Libertyville 55
Kenwood 70, Mother McAuley 46
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 43
Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 41
Normal Community 60, United Township High School 22
O’Fallon 49, Alton 43
Waubonsie Valley 75, Naperville Central 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/