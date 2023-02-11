Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 69, Gretna 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Denbigh Baptist 23
Atlee 38, Mechanicsville High School 36
Brentsville 48, William Monroe 40
Broadwater Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 24
Buffalo Gap 41, Stuarts Draft 27
Caroline 48, Spotsylvania 40
Central - Wise 60, John Battle 15
Centreville 47, South Lakes 35
Chancellor 62, James Monroe 45
Clarke County 37, Luray 28
Colgan 58, C.D. Hylton 31
Collegiate-Richmond 38, Trinity Episcopal 28
Culpeper 58, Eastern View 46
Dan River 45, Altavista 41
Deep Creek 69, Lakeland 24
Deep Run 36, Douglas Freeman 25
East Rockingham 46, Page County 43
Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 15
Edison 67, Annandale 13
Falls Church 66, Hayfield 56
Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 20
Freedom (W) 47, Gar-Field 24
GW-Danville 57, Martinsville 26
Gate City 43, Union 24
Glen Allen 47, Mills Godwin 28
Grassfield 52, Indian River 50
Great Bridge 68, Hickory 46
Green Run 54, Tallwood 34
Hampton 77, Heritage (Newport News) 28
Hampton Roads 51, Walsingham Academy 30
Hanover 50, Patrick Henry-Ashland 32
Highland Springs 66, Henrico 32
J.I. Burton 52, Castlewood 12
J.R. Tucker 49, TJHS 37
James Madison 33, Westfield 23
James Robinson 45, West Springfield 23
James Wood 46, Fauquier 34
John Marshall 66, Maggie L. Walker GS 35
Kecoughtan 49, Denbigh 12
Kellam 50, Salem 47
Kempsville 62, Frank Cox 31
King George 39, Courtland 22
King’s Fork High School 64, Western Branch 32
Landstown 62, First Colonial 56
Louisa 56, Charlottesville 45
Marion 56, Virginia High 34
Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 22
Menchville 81, Bethel 27
Meridian High School 58, Skyline 28
Nansemond River 52, Oscar Smith 3
Norcom 65, Lake Taylor 47
Norfolk Collegiate 52, Isle of Wight Academy 21
North Stafford 69, Brooke Point 46
Norview 103, Granby 13
Oakton 55, Chantilly 33
Princess Anne 76, Bayside 41
Rappahannock County 51, Madison County 47
Ridgeview 72, Abingdon 36
Riverbend 71, Mountain View 41
St. John Paul the Great 57, Christ Chapel Academy 32
StoneBridge School 36, Greenbrier Christian 34
Tazewell 56, Graham 51
Twin Springs 44, Rye Cove 43
Varina 71, Armstrong 36
Veritas Classic Christian School 34, James River Home 27
Waynesboro 68, Riverheads 60
Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32
Westover Christian 73, Roanoke Valley Christian 60
William Campbell 50, Nelson County 24
Woodbridge 63, Forest Park 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/