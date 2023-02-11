AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 69, Gretna 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Denbigh Baptist 23

Atlee 38, Mechanicsville High School 36

Brentsville 48, William Monroe 40

Broadwater Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 24

Buffalo Gap 41, Stuarts Draft 27

Caroline 48, Spotsylvania 40

Central - Wise 60, John Battle 15

Centreville 47, South Lakes 35

Chancellor 62, James Monroe 45

Clarke County 37, Luray 28

Colgan 58, C.D. Hylton 31

Collegiate-Richmond 38, Trinity Episcopal 28

Culpeper 58, Eastern View 46

Dan River 45, Altavista 41

Deep Creek 69, Lakeland 24

Deep Run 36, Douglas Freeman 25

East Rockingham 46, Page County 43

Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 15

Edison 67, Annandale 13

Falls Church 66, Hayfield 56

Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 20

Freedom (W) 47, Gar-Field 24

GW-Danville 57, Martinsville 26

Gate City 43, Union 24

Glen Allen 47, Mills Godwin 28

Grassfield 52, Indian River 50

Great Bridge 68, Hickory 46

Green Run 54, Tallwood 34

Hampton 77, Heritage (Newport News) 28

Hampton Roads 51, Walsingham Academy 30

Hanover 50, Patrick Henry-Ashland 32

Highland Springs 66, Henrico 32

J.I. Burton 52, Castlewood 12

J.R. Tucker 49, TJHS 37

James Madison 33, Westfield 23

James Robinson 45, West Springfield 23

James Wood 46, Fauquier 34

John Marshall 66, Maggie L. Walker GS 35

    • Kecoughtan 49, Denbigh 12

    Kellam 50, Salem 47

    Kempsville 62, Frank Cox 31

    King George 39, Courtland 22

    King’s Fork High School 64, Western Branch 32

    Landstown 62, First Colonial 56

    Louisa 56, Charlottesville 45

    Marion 56, Virginia High 34

    Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 22

    Menchville 81, Bethel 27

    Meridian High School 58, Skyline 28

    Nansemond River 52, Oscar Smith 3

    Norcom 65, Lake Taylor 47

    Norfolk Collegiate 52, Isle of Wight Academy 21

    North Stafford 69, Brooke Point 46

    Norview 103, Granby 13

    Oakton 55, Chantilly 33

    Princess Anne 76, Bayside 41

    Rappahannock County 51, Madison County 47

    Ridgeview 72, Abingdon 36

    Riverbend 71, Mountain View 41

    St. John Paul the Great 57, Christ Chapel Academy 32

    StoneBridge School 36, Greenbrier Christian 34

    Tazewell 56, Graham 51

    Twin Springs 44, Rye Cove 43

    Varina 71, Armstrong 36

    Veritas Classic Christian School 34, James River Home 27

    Waynesboro 68, Riverheads 60

    Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32

    Westover Christian 73, Roanoke Valley Christian 60

    William Campbell 50, Nelson County 24

    Woodbridge 63, Forest Park 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.