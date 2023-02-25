AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Holy Angels 61, Newark Academy 42

Immaculate Heart 60, Paramus Catholic 35

Pope John XXIII 61, Hudson Catholic 44

St. Dominic 56, Dwight-Englewood 45

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 66, Roselle Catholic 54

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 53, Gill St. Bernard’s 49

Morris Catholic 89, Wardlaw-Hartridge 16

Saddle River Day 59, Villa Walsh 33

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

Paul VI 88, Notre Dame 33

Red Bank Catholic 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 38

St. John Vianney 67, Our Lady of Mercy 39

Trinity Hall 17, Camden Catholic 11

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Holy Spirit 67, Holy Cross Prep 60

Rutgers Prep 91, Trenton Catholic 43

St. Rose 77, Bishop Eustace Prep 23

Wildwood Catholic 41, Gloucester Catholic 34

Semifinal=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Middlesex 69, Dunellen 42

Point Pleasant Beach 61, Shore Regional 41

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Ewing 72, Allentown 16

Ocean Township 38, Red Bank Regional 36

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Boonton 42, Cresskill 33

Park Ridge 51, Passaic Charter 37

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Sparta 62, Old Tappan 45

Teaneck 53, Montville 51

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

Brearley 50, Glen Ridge 34

University 88, North Arlington 23

    • North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

    Mendham 63, Chatham 55

    South Jersey, Group 1=

    Wildwood 60, Gateway 28

    Woodstown 67, Penns Grove 36

    South Jersey, Group 3=

    Mainland Regional 37, Moorestown 29

    Ocean City 66, Westampton Tech 41

