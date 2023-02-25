Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NJSIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
North Jersey, Non-Public A=
Holy Angels 61, Newark Academy 42
Immaculate Heart 60, Paramus Catholic 35
Pope John XXIII 61, Hudson Catholic 44
St. Dominic 56, Dwight-Englewood 45
North Jersey, Non-Public B=
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 66, Roselle Catholic 54
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 53, Gill St. Bernard’s 49
Morris Catholic 89, Wardlaw-Hartridge 16
Saddle River Day 59, Villa Walsh 33
South Jersey, Non-Public A=
Paul VI 88, Notre Dame 33
Red Bank Catholic 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 38
St. John Vianney 67, Our Lady of Mercy 39
Trinity Hall 17, Camden Catholic 11
South Jersey, Non-Public B=
Holy Spirit 67, Holy Cross Prep 60
Rutgers Prep 91, Trenton Catholic 43
St. Rose 77, Bishop Eustace Prep 23
Wildwood Catholic 41, Gloucester Catholic 34
Semifinal=
Central Jersey, Group 1=
Middlesex 69, Dunellen 42
Point Pleasant Beach 61, Shore Regional 41
Central Jersey, Group 3=
Ewing 72, Allentown 16
Ocean Township 38, Red Bank Regional 36
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=
Boonton 42, Cresskill 33
Park Ridge 51, Passaic Charter 37
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Sparta 62, Old Tappan 45
Teaneck 53, Montville 51
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=
Brearley 50, Glen Ridge 34
University 88, North Arlington 23
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=
Mendham 63, Chatham 55
South Jersey, Group 1=
Wildwood 60, Gateway 28
Woodstown 67, Penns Grove 36
South Jersey, Group 3=
Mainland Regional 37, Moorestown 29
Ocean City 66, Westampton Tech 41
