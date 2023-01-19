Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 51
Austintown Fitch 58, Mentor 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 45
Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 44
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Danville 48
Centerburg 39, Mt. Gilead 38
Chardon 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 45
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 35, Lockland 26
Cin. McNicholas 50, Bishop Fenwick 49
Cin. Princeton 38, Cin. Sycamore 36
Circleville 39, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Cornerstone Christian 49
Cols. Bexley 49, Bloom-Carroll 42
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Sullivan Black River 39
Copley 59, Medina Highland 56
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Chardon NDCL 28
Cuyahoga Hts. 32, Independence 26
Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Philo 24
E. Palestine 52, Warren Lordstown 10
Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Gates Mills Gilmour 56, Lyndhurst Brush 25
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 57
Gibsonburg 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 34
Granville 50, Hebron Lakewood 18
Green 62, Massillon 36
Hamilton Badin 55, Day. Carroll 45
Heath 52, Zanesville 36
Hudson 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 39
Johnstown 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 30
Kent Roosevelt 52, Cuyahoga Falls 48
Lakewood 54, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Fairfield 23
Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Malvern 44
Louisville 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 49
Madison 56, Eastlake North 50
Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 13
Marietta 53, Belpre 13
Mason 74, Cin. Colerain 39
Massillon Jackson 42, N. Can. Hoover 39
Medina 48, Euclid 18
Middletown 40, Hamilton 29
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Spring. NE 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 66, Bellefontaine 55
New Madison Tri-Village 60, Blackford, Ind. 42
New Matamoras Frontier 72, Bridgeport 31
Newark Cath. 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 18
Newcomerstown 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17
Norton 62, Akr. Ellet 57
Oberlin Firelands 68, Lorain Clearview 42
Ontario 61, Fredericktown 43
Painesville Riverside 59, Mayfield 35
Parma 46, Parma Hts. Holy Name 42
Perry 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 12
Portsmouth Sciotoville 41, Fairview, Ky. 28
Ravenna SE 36, Louisville Aquinas 21
Richwood N. Union 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
STVM 61, Youngs. Ursuline 27
Salem 53, Carrollton 37
Sidney 49, Vandalia Butler 35
Southington Chalker 45, Cortland Maplewood 25
Spring. Greenon 57, London Madison Plains 21
Tallmadge 59, Barberton 24
Tol. Rogers 63, Tol. Bowsher 41
Uhrichsville Claymont 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 53
Warren Harding 57, Orange 52
Warren Howland 60, Youngs. East 46
Waverly 56, Greenfield McClain 52
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Crooksville 29
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Sugarcreek Garaway 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/