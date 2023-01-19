AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 51

Austintown Fitch 58, Mentor 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 45

Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 44

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Danville 48

Centerburg 39, Mt. Gilead 38

Chardon 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 45

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 35, Lockland 26

Cin. McNicholas 50, Bishop Fenwick 49

Cin. Princeton 38, Cin. Sycamore 36

Circleville 39, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Cornerstone Christian 49

Cols. Bexley 49, Bloom-Carroll 42

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Sullivan Black River 39

Copley 59, Medina Highland 56

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Chardon NDCL 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 32, Independence 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Philo 24

E. Palestine 52, Warren Lordstown 10

Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 56, Lyndhurst Brush 25

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 57

Gibsonburg 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Granville 50, Hebron Lakewood 18

Green 62, Massillon 36

Hamilton Badin 55, Day. Carroll 45

Heath 52, Zanesville 36

Hudson 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Johnstown 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 30

Kent Roosevelt 52, Cuyahoga Falls 48

Lakewood 54, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24

    • Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Fairfield 23

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Malvern 44

    Louisville 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 49

    Madison 56, Eastlake North 50

    Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 13

    Marietta 53, Belpre 13

    Mason 74, Cin. Colerain 39

    Massillon Jackson 42, N. Can. Hoover 39

    Medina 48, Euclid 18

    Middletown 40, Hamilton 29

    Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Spring. NE 39

    New Carlisle Tecumseh 66, Bellefontaine 55

    New Madison Tri-Village 60, Blackford, Ind. 42

    New Matamoras Frontier 72, Bridgeport 31

    Newark Cath. 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 18

    Newcomerstown 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17

    Norton 62, Akr. Ellet 57

    Oberlin Firelands 68, Lorain Clearview 42

    Ontario 61, Fredericktown 43

    Painesville Riverside 59, Mayfield 35

    Parma 46, Parma Hts. Holy Name 42

    Perry 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

    Portsmouth Sciotoville 41, Fairview, Ky. 28

    Ravenna SE 36, Louisville Aquinas 21

    Richwood N. Union 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

    STVM 61, Youngs. Ursuline 27

    Salem 53, Carrollton 37

    Sidney 49, Vandalia Butler 35

    Southington Chalker 45, Cortland Maplewood 25

    Spring. Greenon 57, London Madison Plains 21

    Tallmadge 59, Barberton 24

    Tol. Rogers 63, Tol. Bowsher 41

    Uhrichsville Claymont 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

    Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

    Warren Harding 57, Orange 52

    Warren Howland 60, Youngs. East 46

    Waverly 56, Greenfield McClain 52

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 32

    Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Crooksville 29

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Sugarcreek Garaway 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.