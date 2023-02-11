Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 53, Ridge View 50
Bluffton 42, May River 11
Cambridge Academy 38, Richard Winn Academy 22
Catawba Ridge 66, Northwestern 36
Cathedral Academy 76, St. John’s Christian Academy 14
Chapin 37, White Knoll 23
Dorchester Academy 52, Calhoun Academy 40
Dorman 69, Spartanburg 32
Great Falls 39, C.A. Johnson 21
Hammond 67, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25
Heathwood Hall 77, Cardinal Newman 16
Irmo 57, Lugoff-Elgin 26
James F. Byrnes 60, Gaffney 39
James Island 35, Hilton Head Island 34
King’s Academy 56, Robert E. Lee Academy 52
Lake Marion 56, Academic Magnet 51
Lancaster 65, Indian Land 34
Lowcountry Wildcats 49, Providence HomeSchool 27
Lucy G. Beckham 59, Colleton County 33
Mauldin 58, Woodmont 35
Mid-Carolina 40, Saluda 31
Northwood Academy 55, Pinewood Prep 25
Patrick Henry Academy 69, Colleton Prep 33
R.B. Stall 60, Ashley Ridge 53
Riverside 67, Greer 38
Rock Hill 53, Clover 31
South Pointe 64, York Comprehensive 19
Southside 53, Wren 34
Spartanburg Day 62, Oakbrook Prep 19
Spring Valley def. Blythewood, forfeit
Summerville 42, Fort Dorchester 30
T.L. Hanna 95, Boiling Springs 25
Timberland 52, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46
Wade Hampton (G) 66, Eastside 46
West Oak 49, Crescent 22
Westwood 58, Richland Northeast 15
York Prep 62, Central 60
