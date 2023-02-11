AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 53, Ridge View 50

Bluffton 42, May River 11

Cambridge Academy 38, Richard Winn Academy 22

Catawba Ridge 66, Northwestern 36

Cathedral Academy 76, St. John’s Christian Academy 14

Chapin 37, White Knoll 23

Dorchester Academy 52, Calhoun Academy 40

Dorman 69, Spartanburg 32

Great Falls 39, C.A. Johnson 21

Hammond 67, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25

Heathwood Hall 77, Cardinal Newman 16

Irmo 57, Lugoff-Elgin 26

James F. Byrnes 60, Gaffney 39

James Island 35, Hilton Head Island 34

King’s Academy 56, Robert E. Lee Academy 52

Lake Marion 56, Academic Magnet 51

Lancaster 65, Indian Land 34

Lowcountry Wildcats 49, Providence HomeSchool 27

Lucy G. Beckham 59, Colleton County 33

Mauldin 58, Woodmont 35

Mid-Carolina 40, Saluda 31

Northwood Academy 55, Pinewood Prep 25

Patrick Henry Academy 69, Colleton Prep 33

R.B. Stall 60, Ashley Ridge 53

Riverside 67, Greer 38

Rock Hill 53, Clover 31

South Pointe 64, York Comprehensive 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Southside 53, Wren 34

Spartanburg Day 62, Oakbrook Prep 19

Spring Valley def. Blythewood, forfeit

Summerville 42, Fort Dorchester 30

T.L. Hanna 95, Boiling Springs 25

Timberland 52, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Wade Hampton (G) 66, Eastside 46

West Oak 49, Crescent 22

Westwood 58, Richland Northeast 15

York Prep 62, Central 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.