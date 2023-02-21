AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Regional=

Non-Select=

Albany 70, Ellender 38

Amite 59, Doyle 39

Anacoco 51, Zwolle 50

Bastrop 67, Church Point 48

Brusly 55, Northwest 43

Chalmette 52, Mandeville 41

East Beauregard 65, Oberlin 63

East St. John 82, Slidell 44

Hathaway 81, Hornbeck 48

Hicks 62, Evans 51

Jennings 48, North Vermilion 40

LaGrange 46, Leesville 43

Natchitoches Central 83, St. Amant 55

Oakdale 53, Lake Arthur 43

Parkway 66, Neville 17

Ponchatoula 68, Thibodaux 33

South Beauregard 72, Carroll 57

Union Parish 44, St. Helena 31

Walker 49, Benton 34

West St. Mary 66, Pine 56

Wossman 66, Abbeville 33

Zachary 80, Destrehan 57

Select=

Glenmora 56, University (Lab) 52

Highland Baptist 58, Westminster Christian 36

Holy Savior Menard 55, Loyola Prep 20

St. Thomas More 44, Alexandria 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.