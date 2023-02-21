Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Regional=
Non-Select=
Albany 70, Ellender 38
Amite 59, Doyle 39
Anacoco 51, Zwolle 50
Bastrop 67, Church Point 48
Brusly 55, Northwest 43
Chalmette 52, Mandeville 41
East Beauregard 65, Oberlin 63
East St. John 82, Slidell 44
Hathaway 81, Hornbeck 48
Hicks 62, Evans 51
Jennings 48, North Vermilion 40
LaGrange 46, Leesville 43
Natchitoches Central 83, St. Amant 55
Oakdale 53, Lake Arthur 43
Parkway 66, Neville 17
Ponchatoula 68, Thibodaux 33
South Beauregard 72, Carroll 57
Union Parish 44, St. Helena 31
Walker 49, Benton 34
West St. Mary 66, Pine 56
Wossman 66, Abbeville 33
Zachary 80, Destrehan 57
Select=
Glenmora 56, University (Lab) 52
Highland Baptist 58, Westminster Christian 36
Holy Savior Menard 55, Loyola Prep 20
St. Thomas More 44, Alexandria 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/