Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairmont Senior 52, Oakland Southern, Md. 35

Gilmer County 57, Tug Valley 41

Greenbrier East 62, Hedgesville 33

Independence 62, Van 27

John Marshall 58, Oak Glen 51

Lewis County 49, Pendleton County 37

Morgantown 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 30

River View 51, Meadow Bridge 27

Saint Joseph Central 50, Webster County 48

Shady Spring 82, Liberty Raleigh 25

Tolsia 64, West Carter, Ky. 52

Woodrow Wilson 61, Oak Hill 25

Wyoming East 64, Princeton 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm vs. Greenbrier West, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

