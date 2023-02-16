Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairmont Senior 52, Oakland Southern, Md. 35
Gilmer County 57, Tug Valley 41
Greenbrier East 62, Hedgesville 33
Independence 62, Van 27
John Marshall 58, Oak Glen 51
Lewis County 49, Pendleton County 37
Morgantown 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 30
River View 51, Meadow Bridge 27
Saint Joseph Central 50, Webster County 48
Shady Spring 82, Liberty Raleigh 25
Tolsia 64, West Carter, Ky. 52
Woodrow Wilson 61, Oak Hill 25
Wyoming East 64, Princeton 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm vs. Greenbrier West, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/