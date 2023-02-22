Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park Cabrini 50, Summerfield 41
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Macomb Lutheran North 25
Armada 36, Algonac 33
Bad Axe 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 32
Battle Creek Academy 34, Calhoun Christian 31
Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Hastings 53
Bay City All Saints 51, Ashley 21
Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic Central 38
Blissfield 56, Hillsdale 19
Bloomfield Hills Marian 50, St. Mary’s Prep 42
Brighton 54, Belleville 45
Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26
Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53
Calumet 46, Painesdale Jeffers 22
Carson City-Crystal 39, Coleman 27
Charlevoix 40, Grayling 29
Chelsea 76, Jackson 18
Clinton 57, Onsted 49
Clio 52, Swartz Creek 28
Coldwater 56, Battle Creek Harper Creek 18
Colon 78, Battle Creek St. Philip 45
Comstock 45, Vermontville Maple Valley 31
Dansville 33, Laingsburg 23
Davison 30, Bay City Western 25
DeWitt 48, Holt 43
Detroit Country Day 47, Romulus 31
Detroit University Prep 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 55
Dexter 62, Monroe 25
Dowagiac Union 36, Stevensville Lakeshore 35
Durand 51, Genesee 33
Eddies 68, Constantine 19
Ewen - Trout Creek 59, Bessemer 29
Farmington 69, Auburn Hills Avondale 29
Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24
Farwell 42, Clare 34
Fenton 43, Corunna 33
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 57, Flint Powers 29
Fowler 38, Portland 30
Frankenmuth 69, Birch Run 21
Garber 73, Bridgeport 27
Gaylord 42, Cheboygan 19
Gladwin 56, Houghton Lake 40
Gobles 43, Delton Kellogg 27
Goodrich 56, Flushing 38
Grand Blanc 62, Midland 13
Grand Ledge 58, East Lansing 38
Grand Rapids Christian 57, Greenville 33
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Saranac 18
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 42, Belding 30
Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Hamilton 33
Grand River Prep 70, Wyoming Lee 32
Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Kelloggsville 30
Grant 51, Newaygo 40
Grass Lake 56, Stockbridge 51
Grosse Ile 50, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37
Grosse Pointe North 53, Westfield 41
Hamtramck 57, St. Clair Shores South Lake 54
Hartland 54, Dearborn 44
Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 20
Holland Black River 58, West Michigan Aviation 34
Hopkins 54, Comstock Park 40
Hudsonville 57, Grand Haven 36
Hudsonville Unity Christian 42, Allendale 31
Ionia 48, Fowlerville 45
Ishpeming 68, Manistique 47
Ithaca 64, Shepherd 30
Johannesburg-Lewiston 49, Fife Lake Forest Area 25
Kalamazoo Christian 57, Allegan 29
Kingston 59, Midland Calvary Baptist 38
Lake Linden-Hubbell 63, Dollar Bay 47
Lake Odessa Lakewood 64, Charlotte 21
Lake Orion 38, Birmingham Groves 29
Lansing Catholic 65, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 38
Leland 40, Grand Traverse Academy 25
Lenawee Christian 40, Whiteford 26
Leslie 43, Okemos 29
Mancelona 36, Bellaire 33
Manchester 53, Addison 22
Manistee 67, Holton 45
Manton 31, Leroy Pine River 26
Maplewood Baptist 54, Harbor Light Christian 32
Marine City 34, Richmond 20
Mason 44, Eaton Rapids 24
Mason County Eastern 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 37
Merrill 32, Blanchard Montabella 28
Michigan Center 43, Hanover-Horton 29
Midland Dow 47, Alpena 32
Millington 45, Saginaw Nouvel 12
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 64, Muskegon Mona Shores 59
Napoleon 35, East Jackson 31
Negaunee 41, Marquette 39
New Buffalo 69, Watervliet Grace Christian 38
Niles Brandywine 69, St. Joseph 30
North Adams-Jerome 35, Tekonsha 28
North Branch 49, Caro 43
North Farmington 41, Oxford 38
Northville 47, Dearborn Fordson 40
Oakridge High School 44, Ravenna 32
Ontonagon 39, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31
Ovid-Elsie 53, Chesaning 24
Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17
Pittsford 45, Camden-Frontier 28
River Rouge 60, Detroit University Science 32
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 9
Rockford 71, Caledonia 25
Saginaw Arthur Hill 64, Bay City Central 28
Saline 51, Ann Arbor Pioneer 17
Sandusky 43, Brown City 15
Sault Ste Marie 44, Escanaba 38
Spring Lake 62, Fruitport 18
St. Charles 41, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30
Standish-Sterling Central 67, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 12
Stephenson 63, Rock Mid Peninsula 25
Three Oaks River Valley 45, Berrien Springs 29
Trenton 60, Lincoln Park 31
Vicksburg 48, Portage Central 31
Wayland Union 71, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18
West Bloomfield 81, Rochester 40
Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 55, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32
Ypsilanti 51, Adrian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingston Christian vs. Lake Orion Baptist, ccd.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/