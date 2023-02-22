AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Cabrini 50, Summerfield 41

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Macomb Lutheran North 25

Armada 36, Algonac 33

Bad Axe 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 32

Battle Creek Academy 34, Calhoun Christian 31

Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Hastings 53

Bay City All Saints 51, Ashley 21

Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic Central 38

Blissfield 56, Hillsdale 19

Bloomfield Hills Marian 50, St. Mary’s Prep 42

Brighton 54, Belleville 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26

Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53

Calumet 46, Painesdale Jeffers 22

Carson City-Crystal 39, Coleman 27

Charlevoix 40, Grayling 29

Chelsea 76, Jackson 18

Clinton 57, Onsted 49

Clio 52, Swartz Creek 28

Coldwater 56, Battle Creek Harper Creek 18

Colon 78, Battle Creek St. Philip 45

Comstock 45, Vermontville Maple Valley 31

Dansville 33, Laingsburg 23

Davison 30, Bay City Western 25

DeWitt 48, Holt 43

Detroit Country Day 47, Romulus 31

Detroit University Prep 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 55

Dexter 62, Monroe 25

Dowagiac Union 36, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

Durand 51, Genesee 33

Eddies 68, Constantine 19

Ewen - Trout Creek 59, Bessemer 29

Farmington 69, Auburn Hills Avondale 29

Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24

    • Farwell 42, Clare 34

    Fenton 43, Corunna 33

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 57, Flint Powers 29

    Fowler 38, Portland 30

    Frankenmuth 69, Birch Run 21

    Garber 73, Bridgeport 27

    Gaylord 42, Cheboygan 19

    Gladwin 56, Houghton Lake 40

    Gobles 43, Delton Kellogg 27

    Goodrich 56, Flushing 38

    Grand Blanc 62, Midland 13

    Grand Ledge 58, East Lansing 38

    Grand Rapids Christian 57, Greenville 33

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Saranac 18

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 42, Belding 30

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Hamilton 33

    Grand River Prep 70, Wyoming Lee 32

    Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Kelloggsville 30

    Grant 51, Newaygo 40

    Grass Lake 56, Stockbridge 51

    Grosse Ile 50, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37

    Grosse Pointe North 53, Westfield 41

    Hamtramck 57, St. Clair Shores South Lake 54

    Hartland 54, Dearborn 44

    Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 20

    Holland Black River 58, West Michigan Aviation 34

    Hopkins 54, Comstock Park 40

    Hudsonville 57, Grand Haven 36

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 42, Allendale 31

    Ionia 48, Fowlerville 45

    Ishpeming 68, Manistique 47

    Ithaca 64, Shepherd 30

    Johannesburg-Lewiston 49, Fife Lake Forest Area 25

    Kalamazoo Christian 57, Allegan 29

    Kingston 59, Midland Calvary Baptist 38

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 63, Dollar Bay 47

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 64, Charlotte 21

    Lake Orion 38, Birmingham Groves 29

    Lansing Catholic 65, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 38

    Leland 40, Grand Traverse Academy 25

    Lenawee Christian 40, Whiteford 26

    Leslie 43, Okemos 29

    Mancelona 36, Bellaire 33

    Manchester 53, Addison 22

    Manistee 67, Holton 45

    Manton 31, Leroy Pine River 26

    Maplewood Baptist 54, Harbor Light Christian 32

    Marine City 34, Richmond 20

    Mason 44, Eaton Rapids 24

    Mason County Eastern 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 37

    Merrill 32, Blanchard Montabella 28

    Michigan Center 43, Hanover-Horton 29

    Midland Dow 47, Alpena 32

    Millington 45, Saginaw Nouvel 12

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 64, Muskegon Mona Shores 59

    Napoleon 35, East Jackson 31

    Negaunee 41, Marquette 39

    New Buffalo 69, Watervliet Grace Christian 38

    Niles Brandywine 69, St. Joseph 30

    North Adams-Jerome 35, Tekonsha 28

    North Branch 49, Caro 43

    North Farmington 41, Oxford 38

    Northville 47, Dearborn Fordson 40

    Oakridge High School 44, Ravenna 32

    Ontonagon 39, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31

    Ovid-Elsie 53, Chesaning 24

    Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17

    Pittsford 45, Camden-Frontier 28

    River Rouge 60, Detroit University Science 32

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 9

    Rockford 71, Caledonia 25

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 64, Bay City Central 28

    Saline 51, Ann Arbor Pioneer 17

    Sandusky 43, Brown City 15

    Sault Ste Marie 44, Escanaba 38

    Spring Lake 62, Fruitport 18

    St. Charles 41, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30

    Standish-Sterling Central 67, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 12

    Stephenson 63, Rock Mid Peninsula 25

    Three Oaks River Valley 45, Berrien Springs 29

    Trenton 60, Lincoln Park 31

    Vicksburg 48, Portage Central 31

    Wayland Union 71, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

    West Bloomfield 81, Rochester 40

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 55, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32

    Ypsilanti 51, Adrian 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Livingston Christian vs. Lake Orion Baptist, ccd.

    McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

