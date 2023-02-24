Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NJSIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Jersey, Group 2=
Holmdel 67, Bound Brook 42
Manasquan 52, South River 23
New Providence 74, Roselle 35
Rumson-Fair Haven 53, Voorhees 46
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Hightstown 60, Old Bridge 42
Jackson Memorial 59, East Brunswick 52
Monroe 38, Howell 29
South Brunswick 76, Long Branch 64
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Glen Rock 38, High Point 25
Jefferson 40, Mahwah 20
Pequannock 59, Morris Tech 39
Ramsey 35, Westwood 31
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Eastside Paterson 46, Fair Lawn 26
Kearny 48, Columbia 4, OT
Morristown 73, North Star Academy 32
Union City 53, West Orange 32
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Hanover Park 62, Newark Central 32
Jonathan Dayton 43, Verona 35
Madison 62, Lyndhurst 24
Secaucus 48, Rutherford 33
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
Bayonne 81, Hillsborough 51
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 57, Elizabeth 50
Watchung Hills 59, Irvington 27
Westfield 65, Edison 27
South Jersey, Group 2=
Cinnaminson 55, Manchester 42
Haddon Township 15, Sterling 12, OT
Haddonfield 44, Medford Tech 37
Middle Township 74, Haddon Heights 29
South Jersey, Group 4=
Atlantic City 56, Williamstown 52
Cherokee 55, Central Regional 17
Lenape 59, Toms River North 57
Shawnee 45, Egg Harbor 22
___
