AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Jersey, Group 2=

Holmdel 67, Bound Brook 42

Manasquan 52, South River 23

New Providence 74, Roselle 35

Rumson-Fair Haven 53, Voorhees 46

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Hightstown 60, Old Bridge 42

Jackson Memorial 59, East Brunswick 52

Monroe 38, Howell 29

South Brunswick 76, Long Branch 64

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Glen Rock 38, High Point 25

Jefferson 40, Mahwah 20

Pequannock 59, Morris Tech 39

Ramsey 35, Westwood 31

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Eastside Paterson 46, Fair Lawn 26

Kearny 48, Columbia 4, OT

Morristown 73, North Star Academy 32

Union City 53, West Orange 32

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Hanover Park 62, Newark Central 32

Jonathan Dayton 43, Verona 35

Madison 62, Lyndhurst 24

Secaucus 48, Rutherford 33

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

Bayonne 81, Hillsborough 51

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 57, Elizabeth 50

Watchung Hills 59, Irvington 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Westfield 65, Edison 27

South Jersey, Group 2=

Cinnaminson 55, Manchester 42

Haddon Township 15, Sterling 12, OT

Haddonfield 44, Medford Tech 37

Middle Township 74, Haddon Heights 29

South Jersey, Group 4=

Atlantic City 56, Williamstown 52

Cherokee 55, Central Regional 17

Lenape 59, Toms River North 57

Shawnee 45, Egg Harbor 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.