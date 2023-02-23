AP NEWS
    Wednesday's Scores

    The Associated Press
February 23, 2023

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    OHSAA Playoffs=

    Division I=

    Region 3=

    Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Newark 41

    Dublin Coffman 61, Canal Winchester 30

    Grove City 25, Bishop Watterson 21

    Marysville 63, Gahanna Lincoln 33

    Pickerington Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 23

    Reynoldsburg 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

    Westerville S. 61, Ashville Teays Valley 41

    Division II=

    Region 5=

    Alliance Marlington 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 47, OT

    Canfield 44, Beloit W. Branch 28

    Copley 75, Mogadore Field 45

    Elyria Cath. 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39

    Perry 45, Streetsboro 43

    Region 7=

    Bishop Hartley 46, Caledonia River Valley 42

    Granville 53, Heath 21

    New Concord John Glenn 63, Carrollton 62

    Region 8=

    Cols. Bexley 48, Bloom-Carroll 42

    Division III=

    Region 9=

    Doylestown Chippewa 49, LaGrange Keystone 42

    Garrettsville Garfield 59, Kirtland 25

    Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Hanoverton United 35

    Smithville 32, Loudonville 24

    Warrensville Hts. 58, Massillon Tuslaw 43

    Youngs. Liberty 54, Cortland Lakeview 36

    Region 10=

    Van Buren 58, Metamora Evergreen 38

    Region 11=

    Belmont Union Local 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46

    Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34

    Portsmouth W. 54, Minford 34

    Seaman N. Adams 56, Lynchburg-Clay 37

    Wheelersburg 48, Chesapeake 26

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    Cornerstone Christian 45, Mineral Ridge 43

    Kinsman Badger 43, Vienna Mathews 38

    New Middletown Spring. 35, Salineville Southern 31

    Richmond Hts. 57, Mogadore 41

    Region 15=

    Berlin Hiland 44, Strasburg-Franklin 36

    Hannibal River 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

    Region 16=

    New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23

    ___

