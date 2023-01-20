Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica 42, S. Newton 9
Bloomington South 55, Terre Haute South 32
Blue River 55, Cambridge City 28
Center Grove 55, Heritage Christian 33
Clay City 63, Union (Dugger) 25
Clinton Central 54, Rossville 46
Dubois 45, Loogootee 22
Eastbrook 57, Bluffton 18
Eastern (Greene) 42, Shakamak 27
Eastern Hancock 63, Daleville 28
Elwood 42, Wes-Del 40
Floyd Central 56, Trinity Lutheran 48
Franklin 60, Seymour 37
Gibson Southern 57, Southridge 46
Heritage Hills 37, Boonville 30
Indpls Washington 44, Indpls Herron 43
Jay Co. 61, Delta 22
Jennings Co. 68, Columbus East 46
Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 41, Portage Christian 24
Lapel 61, Muncie Central 31
Linton 75, Bloomfield 27
Maconaquah 43, Whitko 36
Madison-Grant 52, Northfield 51
Monroe Central 52, Cowan 32
Morristown 48, Hauser 35
N. Miami 50, Caston 44
New Palestine 70, Waldron 39
Northview 43, Edgewood 16
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 68, Indpls Shortridge 36
Rushville 60, Batesville 45
S. Spencer 53, Tell City 42
Scottsburg 55, Eastern (Pekin) 39
Silver Creek 59, North Oldham, Ky. 45
Southmont 54, Frankfort 23
Southport 44, Beech Grove 27
Springs Valley 33, Christian Academy 30
Vincennes (South Knox— 51, Barr-Reeve 39
Westview 37, Elkhart Christian 30
Winchester 56, Randolph Southern 31
Bi-County Tournament=
Consolation=
Triton 35, Glenn 23
Semifinal=
Bremen 80, New Prairie 62
___
