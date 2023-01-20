AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica 42, S. Newton 9

Bloomington South 55, Terre Haute South 32

Blue River 55, Cambridge City 28

Center Grove 55, Heritage Christian 33

Clay City 63, Union (Dugger) 25

Clinton Central 54, Rossville 46

Dubois 45, Loogootee 22

Eastbrook 57, Bluffton 18

Eastern (Greene) 42, Shakamak 27

Eastern Hancock 63, Daleville 28

Elwood 42, Wes-Del 40

Floyd Central 56, Trinity Lutheran 48

Franklin 60, Seymour 37

Gibson Southern 57, Southridge 46

Heritage Hills 37, Boonville 30

Indpls Washington 44, Indpls Herron 43

Jay Co. 61, Delta 22

Jennings Co. 68, Columbus East 46

Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 41, Portage Christian 24

Lapel 61, Muncie Central 31

Linton 75, Bloomfield 27

Maconaquah 43, Whitko 36

Madison-Grant 52, Northfield 51

Monroe Central 52, Cowan 32

Morristown 48, Hauser 35

N. Miami 50, Caston 44

New Palestine 70, Waldron 39

Northview 43, Edgewood 16

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 68, Indpls Shortridge 36

Rushville 60, Batesville 45

S. Spencer 53, Tell City 42

Scottsburg 55, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Silver Creek 59, North Oldham, Ky. 45

Southmont 54, Frankfort 23

Southport 44, Beech Grove 27

Springs Valley 33, Christian Academy 30

Vincennes (South Knox— 51, Barr-Reeve 39

Westview 37, Elkhart Christian 30

Winchester 56, Randolph Southern 31

Bi-County Tournament=

Consolation=

Triton 35, Glenn 23

Semifinal=

Bremen 80, New Prairie 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

