Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcorn Central, Miss. 58, Central-Florence 27
Autaugaville 49, Billingsley 33
Belgreen 42, Phil Campbell 36
Brewer 65, Brindlee Mountain 41
Calera 53, Benjamin Russell 29
Central Coosa 60, Fayetteville 32
Corner 36, Fultondale 25
DAR 57, North Jackson 26
Daleville 49, Emmanuel Christian 9
East Limestone 68, Buckhorn 51
Elkmont 56, East Lawrence 32
Eufaula 69, Russell County 32
Faith Academy 38, St. Paul’s 33
Falkville 42, Saint Bernard Prep 32
Fort Dale Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22
Georgiana 50, Pleasant Home 19
Good Hope 72, West Point 38
Gordo 45, Winfield 34
Highland Home 50, Zion Chapel 34
Holtville 60, Tallassee 42
Horseshoe Bend 64, Winterboro 61
J.U. Blacksher 59, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 33
Keith 45, University Charter 37
McAdory 47, Hueytown 35
Midfield 83, Tarrant 11
Montevallo 46, Holt 29
Pike County 56, Cottonwood 41
Plainview 64, Sardis 35
South Lamar 61, Lynn 49
Springville 63, St. Clair County 27
Straughn 46, Red Level 45
Sylvania 55, Westbrook Christian 33
T.R. Miller 46, W.S. Neal 13
Thorsby 34, Elmore County 26
West Morgan 56, Randolph School 41
Williamson 33, Murphy 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.
Demopolis vs. Sipsey Valley, ccd.
Indian Springs vs. Westminster School at Oak Mountain, ccd.
Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/