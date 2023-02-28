Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crofton 39, Stephen Decatur 31
Class 1A=
Region Semifinal=
Benjamin Franklin High School 45, Lake Clifton 31
Catoctin 56, Brunswick 37
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66, Central 39
Coppin Academy 49, Reginald Lewis 12
Edmondson-Westside 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 31
Forest Park 66, Baltimore Douglass 3
Fort Hill 55, Allegany 52
Havre de Grace 40, Perryville 34
Loch Raven 62, Western STES 33
Patterson Mill 63, Col. Richardson 29
Pikesville 52, Francis Scott Key 46
Snow Hill 57, Pocomoke 27
Class 2A=
Region Semifinal=
Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Carver Vo-Tech 25
Eastern Tech 47, Overlea 11
Easton 53, Wicomico 46
Fallston 39, North Harford 23
Gwynn Park 62, Largo 23
Harford Tech 52, Rising Sun 51
Harwood Southern 51, Century 41
Hereford 65, Owings Mills 31
Kent Island 63, Parkside 44
Lackey 65, Westlake 57
Liberty 49, South Carroll 39
McDonough 40, Calvert 32
Middletown 43, Hammond 38
New Town 53, Carver Arts & Tech 36
Williamsport 60, Walkersville 48
Class 3A=
Region Semifinal=
Aberdeen 35, Bel Air 32
Atholton 56, Oakland Mills 42
Baltimore City College 53, Woodlawn 25
Baltimore Poly 85, Milford Mill 20
Damascus 49, Springbrook 27
Howard 69, Mt. Hebron 15
John F. Kennedy 46, Magruder 23
Linganore 58, Frederick 48
Manchester Valley 44, Westminster 35
Northern - Cal 42, Great Mills 35
Oakdale 64, North Hagerstown 53
River Hill 65, Long Reach 39
St. Charles 81, Chopticon 22
Towson 34, Edgewood 31
Class 4A=
Region Semifinal=
Albert Einstein 49, Sherwood 47
Clarksburg 47, Quince Orchard 38
Dulaney 56, Catonsville 30
Glen Burnie 62, Reservoir 35
Montgomery Blair 37, Paint Branch 29
Old Mill 70, Meade 38
Parkdale 78, Hyattsville Northwestern 2
Severna Park 38, North Point 32
South River 54, Broadneck 45
Western 47, Perry Hall 25
Winston Churchill 56, Richard Montgomery 50
Wise 42, Bowie 29
Wootton 62, Bethesda 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/