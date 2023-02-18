Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 65, St. Helens 36
Bandon 41, Monroe 32
Barlow 88, Reynolds 17
Beaverton 64, Westview 43
Central Catholic 32, David Douglas 26
Central Linn 55, Oakridge 23
Clackamas 71, Gresham 23
Cleveland 55, Lincoln 44
Corbett 47, Banks 41
Country Christian 36, N. Clackamas Christian 24
Crane 67, Adrian 27
Crater 73, Churchill 27
Crescent Valley 57, Central 38
Creswell 58, Harrisburg 37
Crook County 49, Estacada 16
Damascus Christian 46, Southwest Christian 16
Eagle Point 43, Thurston 32
Echo 51, Powder Valley 34
Enterprise 57, Weston-McEwen 41
Gladstone 59, The Dalles 45
Grant 44, Franklin 38
Grants Pass 54, Sheldon 41
Henley 65, Klamath 56
Heppner 39, Irrigon 32
Jesuit 61, Aloha 13
Lakeridge 56, West Linn 47
Lebanon 71, McKay 25
Madras 49, Molalla 32
Marist 57, Cottage Grove 27
Marshfield 49, North Bend 13
McMinnville 60, Liberty 47
Mountain View 57, Summit 51
Mountainside 39, Southridge 37
Nelson 52, Sandy 20
Newberg 43, Sherwood 42
North Douglas 63, New Hope Christian 30
North Eugene 53, Ashland 16
Prairie City/Burnt River 48, Jordan Valley 44
Redmond 62, Caldera 35
Ridgeview 52, Bend 31
Riverside 33, Umatilla 26
Roosevelt 71, Jefferson PDX 70
Salem Academy 42, Gervais 40
Silverton 61, Corvallis 29
South Albany 50, West Albany 33
South Eugene 56, Roseburg 37
South Medford 78, Willamette 42
South Salem 64, Sprague 49
Sunset 54, Lake Oswego 37
Tigard 57, St. Mary’s Academy 30
Tualatin 37, Oregon City 29
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Myrtle Point 38
Vale 26, Burns 22
Wells 51, McDaniel 32
Woodburn 46, Dallas 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/