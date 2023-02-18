AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 65, St. Helens 36

Bandon 41, Monroe 32

Barlow 88, Reynolds 17

Beaverton 64, Westview 43

Central Catholic 32, David Douglas 26

Central Linn 55, Oakridge 23

Clackamas 71, Gresham 23

Cleveland 55, Lincoln 44

Corbett 47, Banks 41

Country Christian 36, N. Clackamas Christian 24

Crane 67, Adrian 27

Crater 73, Churchill 27

Crescent Valley 57, Central 38

Creswell 58, Harrisburg 37

Crook County 49, Estacada 16

Damascus Christian 46, Southwest Christian 16

Eagle Point 43, Thurston 32

Echo 51, Powder Valley 34

Enterprise 57, Weston-McEwen 41

Gladstone 59, The Dalles 45

Grant 44, Franklin 38

Grants Pass 54, Sheldon 41

Henley 65, Klamath 56

Heppner 39, Irrigon 32

Jesuit 61, Aloha 13

Lakeridge 56, West Linn 47

Lebanon 71, McKay 25

Madras 49, Molalla 32

Marist 57, Cottage Grove 27

Marshfield 49, North Bend 13

McMinnville 60, Liberty 47

Mountain View 57, Summit 51

Mountainside 39, Southridge 37

Nelson 52, Sandy 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Newberg 43, Sherwood 42

North Douglas 63, New Hope Christian 30

North Eugene 53, Ashland 16

Prairie City/Burnt River 48, Jordan Valley 44

Redmond 62, Caldera 35

Ridgeview 52, Bend 31

Riverside 33, Umatilla 26

Roosevelt 71, Jefferson PDX 70

Salem Academy 42, Gervais 40

Silverton 61, Corvallis 29

South Albany 50, West Albany 33

Sports

  • Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

  • Homa feeling at home and leads at Riviera as Tiger makes cut

  • AP source: QB Derek Carr meeting with Jets this weekend

  • AP source: Commanders finalizing hire of Bieniemy as OC

    • South Eugene 56, Roseburg 37

    South Medford 78, Willamette 42

    South Salem 64, Sprague 49

    Sunset 54, Lake Oswego 37

    Tigard 57, St. Mary’s Academy 30

    Tualatin 37, Oregon City 29

    Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Myrtle Point 38

    Vale 26, Burns 22

    Wells 51, McDaniel 32

    Woodburn 46, Dallas 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.