AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Catholic 66, Christ Episcopal 15

Baton Rouge Episcopal 46, Port Allen 34

David Thibodaux 54, Centerville 16

East Iberville 45, Northeast 42

Northshore 68, West Jefferson 34

Peabody 38, Delta Charter 36

Pope John Paul 43, Sarah T. Reed 8

Sacred Heart 47, Kennedy 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crescent City vs. Country Day, ccd.

West St. John vs. Fisher, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.