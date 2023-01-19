Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Catholic 66, Christ Episcopal 15
Baton Rouge Episcopal 46, Port Allen 34
David Thibodaux 54, Centerville 16
East Iberville 45, Northeast 42
Northshore 68, West Jefferson 34
Peabody 38, Delta Charter 36
Pope John Paul 43, Sarah T. Reed 8
Sacred Heart 47, Kennedy 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crescent City vs. Country Day, ccd.
West St. John vs. Fisher, ccd.
___
