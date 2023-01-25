AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 17

Bangor 42, Delton Kellogg 38

Baraga 64, Wakefield-Marenisco 51

Battle Creek St. Philip 34, Athens 26

Bay City Western 42, Saginaw Arthur Hill 40

Bedford 64, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Belleville 54, Dearborn 37

Big Rapids 48, Kent City 37

Blissfield 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27

Bloomfield Hills 60, Farmington 45

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 35, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 16

Breckenridge 50, Blanchard Montabella 27

Bridgman 43, Three Oaks River Valley 38

Brighton 62, Canton 52

Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

Byron Center 58, East Grand Rapids 43

Camden-Frontier 35, Climax-Scotts 28

Canton Prep 60, Hope of Detroit 9

Cedarville 47, Brimley 41

Chelsea 70, Tecumseh 54

Chesaning 56, Mount Morris 44

Coldwater 49, Three Rivers 24

Coleman 48, Ashley 19

Coloma 38, Berrien Springs 23

Cornerstone Lincoln-King def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Dansville 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 18

DeWitt 56, St. Johns 29

Dearborn Edsel Ford 38, Southgate Anderson 13

Decatur 33, New Buffalo 25

Dexter 50, Monroe 9

Durand 57, Montrose 38

Edison PSA 67, Williamston 40

Farmington Hills Mercy 79, Dearborn Divine Child 70, OT

Ferndale 72, Pontiac 60

Flint Powers 43, Bay City Central 19

    • Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 17

    GR Sacred Heart 28, Fellowship Baptist 14

    Grand Blanc 51, Midland Dow 37

    Grand Rapids Christian 61, Greenville 34

    Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 47, Cedar Springs 42

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Hamilton 32

    Grass Lake 57, Manchester 45

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Frankel Jewish Academy 18

    Hamtramck 50, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22

    Harbor Springs 52, East Jordan 34

    Hemlock 73, Ithaca 42

    Hillsdale Academy 71, North Adams-Jerome 22

    Holland Black River 45, Constantine 42

    Hopkins 48, Comstock Park 39

    Houghton 65, Painesdale Jeffers 43

    Howell 44, Salem 39

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Allendale 38

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 51

    Jackson Northwest 55, Eaton Rapids 47

    Jenison 57, Grandville 46

    Kalamazoo Central 58, Mattawan 44

    Kalamazoo Christian 63, Galesburg-Augusta 30

    Kingsley 56, Benzie Central 52

    Lansing Catholic 65, Fowlerville 32

    Lawton 38, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27

    Livingston Christian 47, Oakdale 17

    Mackinaw City 74, Harbor Light Christian 21

    Maple City Glen Lake 67, Onekama 15

    Maplewood Baptist 45, Newberry 27

    Marion 40, Harrison 23

    Marshall 65, Haslett 49

    Mason 60, Ionia 44

    Michigan Center 39, East Jackson 23

    Midland Calvary Baptist 51, Whittemore-Prescott 9

    Milan 66, Lincoln Park 18

    Montague 44, Muskegon Orchard View 12

    Morenci 51, Sand Creek 28

    Mount Clemens 47, Pontiac A&T 18

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 32, Fulton-Middleton 26

    Napoleon 45, Hanover-Horton 34

    Notre Dame Prep 41, Richmond 29

    Otisville Lakeville 44, Byron 33

    Ovid-Elsie 40, New Lothrop 29

    Pittsford 32, Jackson Christian 23

    Portage Northern 45, Battle Creek Central 33

    Reed City 60, Newaygo 33

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 58, Southfield Christian 30

    Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Alma 27

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 64, Beaverton 32

    Saline 35, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33

    Schoolcraft 43, Martin 38

    South Lyon East 30, Waterford Kettering 22

    Southfield A&T 60, Birmingham Groves 52

    St. Catherine 55, Macomb Lutheran North 28

    St. Charles 60, Merrill 17

    St. Ignace 48, Pickford 37

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 59, Watervliet Grace Christian 24

    St. Louis 50, Webberville 42

    Standish-Sterling Central 58, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25

    Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Grant 55

    Summerfield 49, Whiteford 37

    Traverse City Central 45, Gaylord 38

    Trenton 59, Allen Park 45

    Troy 63, Clarkston 25

    Troy Athens 59, Rochester Adams 48

    Vicksburg 43, Dowagiac Union 22

    Warren Regina 35, Bloomfield Hills Marian 22

    Watersmeet 50, Chassell 39

    West Bloomfield 60, Lake Orion 20

    Westfield 64, Summit Academy North 26

    Whitmore Lake 35, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 32

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Sparta 55

    Zion Christian 44, Kent City Algoma Christian 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Waterford Our Lady, ppd.

    Dearborn Henry Ford Academy vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

    Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.

    Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.

    Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

