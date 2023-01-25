Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 17
Bangor 42, Delton Kellogg 38
Baraga 64, Wakefield-Marenisco 51
Battle Creek St. Philip 34, Athens 26
Bay City Western 42, Saginaw Arthur Hill 40
Bedford 64, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Belleville 54, Dearborn 37
Big Rapids 48, Kent City 37
Blissfield 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27
Bloomfield Hills 60, Farmington 45
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 35, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 16
Breckenridge 50, Blanchard Montabella 27
Bridgman 43, Three Oaks River Valley 38
Brighton 62, Canton 52
Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
Byron Center 58, East Grand Rapids 43
Camden-Frontier 35, Climax-Scotts 28
Canton Prep 60, Hope of Detroit 9
Cedarville 47, Brimley 41
Chelsea 70, Tecumseh 54
Chesaning 56, Mount Morris 44
Coldwater 49, Three Rivers 24
Coleman 48, Ashley 19
Coloma 38, Berrien Springs 23
Cornerstone Lincoln-King def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Dansville 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 18
DeWitt 56, St. Johns 29
Dearborn Edsel Ford 38, Southgate Anderson 13
Decatur 33, New Buffalo 25
Dexter 50, Monroe 9
Durand 57, Montrose 38
Edison PSA 67, Williamston 40
Farmington Hills Mercy 79, Dearborn Divine Child 70, OT
Ferndale 72, Pontiac 60
Flint Powers 43, Bay City Central 19
Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 17
GR Sacred Heart 28, Fellowship Baptist 14
Grand Blanc 51, Midland Dow 37
Grand Rapids Christian 61, Greenville 34
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 47, Cedar Springs 42
Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Hamilton 32
Grass Lake 57, Manchester 45
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Frankel Jewish Academy 18
Hamtramck 50, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22
Harbor Springs 52, East Jordan 34
Hemlock 73, Ithaca 42
Hillsdale Academy 71, North Adams-Jerome 22
Holland Black River 45, Constantine 42
Hopkins 48, Comstock Park 39
Houghton 65, Painesdale Jeffers 43
Howell 44, Salem 39
Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Allendale 38
Indian River-Inland Lakes 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 51
Jackson Northwest 55, Eaton Rapids 47
Jenison 57, Grandville 46
Kalamazoo Central 58, Mattawan 44
Kalamazoo Christian 63, Galesburg-Augusta 30
Kingsley 56, Benzie Central 52
Lansing Catholic 65, Fowlerville 32
Lawton 38, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27
Livingston Christian 47, Oakdale 17
Mackinaw City 74, Harbor Light Christian 21
Maple City Glen Lake 67, Onekama 15
Maplewood Baptist 45, Newberry 27
Marion 40, Harrison 23
Marshall 65, Haslett 49
Mason 60, Ionia 44
Michigan Center 39, East Jackson 23
Midland Calvary Baptist 51, Whittemore-Prescott 9
Milan 66, Lincoln Park 18
Montague 44, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Morenci 51, Sand Creek 28
Mount Clemens 47, Pontiac A&T 18
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 32, Fulton-Middleton 26
Napoleon 45, Hanover-Horton 34
Notre Dame Prep 41, Richmond 29
Otisville Lakeville 44, Byron 33
Ovid-Elsie 40, New Lothrop 29
Pittsford 32, Jackson Christian 23
Portage Northern 45, Battle Creek Central 33
Reed City 60, Newaygo 33
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 58, Southfield Christian 30
Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Alma 27
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 64, Beaverton 32
Saline 35, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33
Schoolcraft 43, Martin 38
South Lyon East 30, Waterford Kettering 22
Southfield A&T 60, Birmingham Groves 52
St. Catherine 55, Macomb Lutheran North 28
St. Charles 60, Merrill 17
St. Ignace 48, Pickford 37
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 59, Watervliet Grace Christian 24
St. Louis 50, Webberville 42
Standish-Sterling Central 58, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25
Stanton Central Montcalm 70, Grant 55
Summerfield 49, Whiteford 37
Traverse City Central 45, Gaylord 38
Trenton 59, Allen Park 45
Troy 63, Clarkston 25
Troy Athens 59, Rochester Adams 48
Vicksburg 43, Dowagiac Union 22
Warren Regina 35, Bloomfield Hills Marian 22
Watersmeet 50, Chassell 39
West Bloomfield 60, Lake Orion 20
Westfield 64, Summit Academy North 26
Whitmore Lake 35, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 32
Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Sparta 55
Zion Christian 44, Kent City Algoma Christian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Waterford Our Lady, ppd.
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
