Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 77, Sibley East 42

Barnum 56, Deer River 43

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Caledonia 70, St. Charles 17

Chatfield 59, Rushford-Peterson 51

Chisholm 79, McGregor 28

Cleveland 55, AC/GE 36

Columbia Heights 46, Apple Valley 44

Cromwell 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 43

Dawson-Boyd 60, Ortonville 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 45

East Central 45, Wrenshall 24

Ely 50, Bigfork 43

Fairmont 56, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Ada-Borup 45

Fillmore Central 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

Glencoe-Silver Lake 55, Belle Plaine 36

Grand Rapids 64, Duluth East 55

Henning 55, NCEUH 40

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

Kittson County Central 79, Stephen-Argyle 67

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Madelia 23

Maple River 64, Blue Earth Area 41

Mesabi East 54, Esko 51

Mounds Park Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Cass Lake-Bena 45

New London-Spicer 59, Paynesville 36

New Richland-H-E-G 48, Tri-City United 44

New Ulm Cathedral 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39

Nicollet 63, Mankato Loyola 49

Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 18

Pillager 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44

Randolph 54, Medford 21

Royalton 44, Foley 23

Sacred Heart 52, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44

    • Sauk Centre 57, Milaca 43

    Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 78, Adrian/Ellsworth 37

    Sleepy Eye 64, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 43

    South Ridge 87, Carlton 19

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 52, Western Christian, Iowa 47

    St. Clair 64, Martin County West 35

    St. Croix Lutheran 80, St. Agnes 30

    Staples-Motley 54, Verndale 51

    Thompson, N.D. 62, East Grand Forks 37

    Upsala 40, Pierz 37

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Nevis 50, 2OT

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, LeSueur-Henderson 29

    Winona Cotter 73, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

