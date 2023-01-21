AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 70, Madelia 53

Annandale 60, Eden Valley-Watkins 54

Austin 81, Rochester John Marshall 54

BOLD 59, West Central 56

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38

Barnesville 69, Roseau 46

Becker 72, Cambridge-Isanti 44

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 39

Blaine 49, Rogers 43

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Waconia 57

Braham 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22

Breck 53, St. Paul Academy 29

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41

Centennial 65, Andover 52

Chaska 68, Chanhassen 40

Cloquet 61, Two Harbors 31

Cromwell 78, Silver Bay 25

Delano 64, Jordan 62

East Ridge 56, Woodbury 25

Elk River 61, Spring Lake Park 45

Fertile-Beltrami 51, Fosston 44

Fridley 74, St. Paul Central 35

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 51, Kittson County Central 48

Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32

Hastings 48, Two Rivers 25

Henning 57, Menahga 37

Holy Angels 61, St. Anthony 30

Holy Family Catholic 72, Hutchinson 54

Hopkins 86, Minnetonka 60

Kelliher/Northome 74, Cass Lake-Bena 65

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Canby 33

Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Yellow Medicine East 36

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Martin County West 26

Lake Park-Audubon 61, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 58

Lanesboro 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

    • Luverne 75, Windom 44

    Maple Grove 65, Coon Rapids 18

    Mayer Lutheran 80, Sibley East 40

    Minnehaha Academy 80, Buffalo 65

    Minneota 55, MACCRAY 37

    Mountain Lake Area 47, Hills-Beaver Creek 36

    New Richland-H-E-G 52, Randolph 48

    North St. Paul 54, Tartan 51

    Norwood-Young America 53, Tri-City United 47

    Ogilvie 51, East Central 41

    Orono 57, New Prague 49

    Owatonna 48, Mankato East 37

    Pequot Lakes 55, Rock Ridge 48

    Providence Academy 87, Hill-Murray 52

    Red Lake County 68, Sacred Heart 47

    Red Wing 60, Albert Lea 44

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 58, Park Center 44

    Rochester Lourdes 61, Pine Island 14

    Rochester Mayo 64, Winona 53

    Roseville 75, Cretin-Derham Hall 60

    Rothsay 67, Battle Lake 44

    Rush City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 20

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Big Lake 34

    Simley 52, South St. Paul 42

    Sleepy Eye 57, Springfield 34

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66

    South Ridge 94, Cook County 26

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51, Mound Westonka 42

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Edgerton 46

    St. Agnes 49, Columbia Heights 45

    St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 36

    St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Melrose 45

    St. Croix Prep 87, New Life Academy 52

    St. Michael-Albertville 97, Eden Prairie 92

    St. Paul Harding 51, St. Paul Highland Park 41

    Stillwater 62, Irondale 43

    Swanville 62, Sebeka 52

    Underwood 86, Ashby 29

    United Christian 56, West Lutheran 47

    Visitation 77, Richfield 37

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Red Lake Falls 62

    Waseca 42, Fairmont 36

    Watertown-Mayer 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

    Wayzata 91, Edina 35

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52, Murray County Central 13

    White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

