Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 70, Madelia 53
Annandale 60, Eden Valley-Watkins 54
Austin 81, Rochester John Marshall 54
BOLD 59, West Central 56
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38
Barnesville 69, Roseau 46
Becker 72, Cambridge-Isanti 44
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 39
Blaine 49, Rogers 43
Bloomington Jefferson 65, Waconia 57
Braham 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22
Breck 53, St. Paul Academy 29
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41
Centennial 65, Andover 52
Chaska 68, Chanhassen 40
Cloquet 61, Two Harbors 31
Cromwell 78, Silver Bay 25
Delano 64, Jordan 62
East Ridge 56, Woodbury 25
Elk River 61, Spring Lake Park 45
Fertile-Beltrami 51, Fosston 44
Fridley 74, St. Paul Central 35
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 51, Kittson County Central 48
Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32
Hastings 48, Two Rivers 25
Henning 57, Menahga 37
Holy Angels 61, St. Anthony 30
Holy Family Catholic 72, Hutchinson 54
Hopkins 86, Minnetonka 60
Kelliher/Northome 74, Cass Lake-Bena 65
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Canby 33
Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Yellow Medicine East 36
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Martin County West 26
Lake Park-Audubon 61, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 58
Lanesboro 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Luverne 75, Windom 44
Maple Grove 65, Coon Rapids 18
Mayer Lutheran 80, Sibley East 40
Minnehaha Academy 80, Buffalo 65
Minneota 55, MACCRAY 37
Mountain Lake Area 47, Hills-Beaver Creek 36
New Richland-H-E-G 52, Randolph 48
North St. Paul 54, Tartan 51
Norwood-Young America 53, Tri-City United 47
Ogilvie 51, East Central 41
Orono 57, New Prague 49
Owatonna 48, Mankato East 37
Pequot Lakes 55, Rock Ridge 48
Providence Academy 87, Hill-Murray 52
Red Lake County 68, Sacred Heart 47
Red Wing 60, Albert Lea 44
Robbinsdale Armstrong 58, Park Center 44
Rochester Lourdes 61, Pine Island 14
Rochester Mayo 64, Winona 53
Roseville 75, Cretin-Derham Hall 60
Rothsay 67, Battle Lake 44
Rush City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 20
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Big Lake 34
Simley 52, South St. Paul 42
Sleepy Eye 57, Springfield 34
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66
South Ridge 94, Cook County 26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51, Mound Westonka 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Edgerton 46
St. Agnes 49, Columbia Heights 45
St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 36
St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Melrose 45
St. Croix Prep 87, New Life Academy 52
St. Michael-Albertville 97, Eden Prairie 92
St. Paul Harding 51, St. Paul Highland Park 41
Stillwater 62, Irondale 43
Swanville 62, Sebeka 52
Underwood 86, Ashby 29
United Christian 56, West Lutheran 47
Visitation 77, Richfield 37
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Red Lake Falls 62
Waseca 42, Fairmont 36
Watertown-Mayer 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Wayzata 91, Edina 35
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52, Murray County Central 13
White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/