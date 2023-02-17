AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lucas 39, Plymouth 23

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Ellet 54, Cle. Hts. 49

Akr. Hoban 53, Cuyahoga Falls 29

Brunswick 61, Richfield Revere 37

Can. McKinley 60, Can. Glenoak 33

Cle. St. Joseph 59, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mayfield 28

Grafton Midview 52, Amherst Steele 34

Green 39, Stow-Munroe Falls 30

Massillon Jackson 62, Macedonia Nordonia 31

Massillon Perry 44, Eastlake North 37

Medina Highland 56, Berea-Midpark 51

Painesville Riverside 43, N. Can. Hoover 40

Shaker Hts. 46, Youngs. Boardman 43

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 66, Massillon 38

Solon 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 9

Region 2=

Avon Lake 41, Lakewood 39

Medina 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 23

N. Ridgeville 60, Wooster 42

Olmsted Falls 78, Cle. John Marshall 16

Rocky River 48, Avon 40

Rocky River Magnificat 63, Lorain 25

Strongsville 42, Wadsworth 39, OT

Westlake 47, Cle. Hay 38

Region 4=

Centerville 51, Sidney 49, OT

Mt. Notre Dame 61, Monroe 36

Oxford Talawanda 52, Milford 45

Division II=

Region 5=

Bellevue 47, Vermilion 10

Mansfield Sr. 53, Mansfield Madison 35

Shelby 58, Lexington 45

Region 6=

Elida 61, Kenton 40

Lima Shawnee 49, Celina 40

Millbury Lake 55, Tol. Scott 40

St. Marys Memorial 37, Van Wert 31

    • Tol. Cent. Cath. 64, Tol. Woodward 16

    Tontogany Otsego 48, Rossford 39

    Region 7=

    Athens 52, Jackson 43

    Chillicothe Unioto 87, McArthur Vinton County 20

    Circleville 37, Waverly 32

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 31, Vincent Warren 26

    Marietta 57, Greenfield McClain 27

    New Lexington 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31

    Proctorville Fairland 82, Washington C.H. 27

    Thornville Sheridan 50, Circleville Logan Elm 32

    Region 8=

    Cin. Mercy-McAuley 58, Batavia 42

    Day. Carroll 66, Waynesville 43

    Kettering Alter 78, Spring. Greenon 48

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Day. Oakwood 47

    Division III=

    Region 12=

    Casstown Miami E. 52, Carlisle 25

    Cin. Madeira 33, Cin. Mariemont 18

    Versailles 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 31

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    E. Palestine def. Bristol, forfeit

    Mansfield Christian 53, Attica Seneca E. 35

    New London 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 9

    Norwalk St. Paul 61, Crestline 29

    Region 14=

    Antwerp 39, Edon 32

    Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Vanlue 30

    Defiance Ayersville 43, Hicksville 24

    Elmore Woodmore 79, Oregon Stritch 11

    Hamler Patrick Henry 63, N. Baltimore 27

    Holgate 66, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 10

    Old Fort 47, Arlington 39

    Tiffin Calvert 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

    Region 15=

    Berlin Hiland 71, Toronto 15

    Hannibal River 86, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Malvern 49, OT

    Strasburg-Franklin 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43

    Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Caldwell 21

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Shadyside 34

    Region 16=

    Botkins 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47

    Legacy Christian 56, Felicity-Franklin 19

    Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

    Russia 59, Bradford 11

    St. Henry 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16

    Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

