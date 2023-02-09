AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 32, Nelson County 31

Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 30

Brunswick 59, Surry County 29

Fluvanna 68, Monticello 50

Franklin County 60, Northside 49

Galax 54, Northwood 12

Honaker 50, Council 11

Lord Botetourt 38, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37

Louisa 62, Charlottesville 51

Maggie L. Walker GS 43, West Point 21

Millbrook 48, Sherando 45

Nandua 57, Arcadia 39

St. Michael Catholic 36, Quantico 34

The Covenant School 48, Christchurch 21

Walsingham Academy 56, St. Margaret’s 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.