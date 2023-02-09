Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 32, Nelson County 31
Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 30
Brunswick 59, Surry County 29
Fluvanna 68, Monticello 50
Franklin County 60, Northside 49
Galax 54, Northwood 12
Honaker 50, Council 11
Lord Botetourt 38, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37
Louisa 62, Charlottesville 51
Maggie L. Walker GS 43, West Point 21
Millbrook 48, Sherando 45
Nandua 57, Arcadia 39
St. Michael Catholic 36, Quantico 34
The Covenant School 48, Christchurch 21
Walsingham Academy 56, St. Margaret’s 51
___
