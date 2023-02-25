AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Casper Natrona 48, Sheridan 43

Cheyenne East 77, Cheyenne Central 67

Cody 75, Riverton 16

Douglas 82, Glenrock 21

Green River 56, Star Valley 55

Laramie 59, Cheyenne South 48

Lovell 48, Thermopolis 27

Lyman 62, Lander 45

Pinedale 62, Mountain View 47

Wheatland 43, Moorcroft 42

WHSAA Regional=

Class 2A=

East=

Consolation=

Lusk 49, Wright 36

Tongue River 66, Big Horn 17

Semifinal=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Burns 34

Sundance 57, Pine Bluffs 41

West=

Consolation=

Shoshoni 64, St. Stephens 33

Wind River 31, Greybull 27

Semifinal=

Rocky Mountain 48, Kemmerer 27

Wyoming Indian 55, Big Piney 48, 2OT

Class 1A=

East=

Consolation=

Hulett 40, Hanna-Elk Mountain 37

Rock River 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 20

Semifinal=

Southeast 48, Kaycee 21

Upton 56, Arvada-Clearmont 17

West=

Consolation=

Little Snake River 60, Dubois 49

Saratoga 45, Meeteetse 25

Semifinal=

Burlington 46, Encampment 38

Cokeville 52, Riverside 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

