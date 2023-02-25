Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Casper Natrona 48, Sheridan 43
Cheyenne East 77, Cheyenne Central 67
Cody 75, Riverton 16
Douglas 82, Glenrock 21
Green River 56, Star Valley 55
Laramie 59, Cheyenne South 48
Lovell 48, Thermopolis 27
Lyman 62, Lander 45
Pinedale 62, Mountain View 47
Wheatland 43, Moorcroft 42
WHSAA Regional=
Class 2A=
East=
Consolation=
Lusk 49, Wright 36
Tongue River 66, Big Horn 17
Semifinal=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Burns 34
Sundance 57, Pine Bluffs 41
West=
Consolation=
Shoshoni 64, St. Stephens 33
Wind River 31, Greybull 27
Semifinal=
Rocky Mountain 48, Kemmerer 27
Wyoming Indian 55, Big Piney 48, 2OT
Class 1A=
East=
Consolation=
Hulett 40, Hanna-Elk Mountain 37
Rock River 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 20
Semifinal=
Southeast 48, Kaycee 21
Upton 56, Arvada-Clearmont 17
West=
Consolation=
Little Snake River 60, Dubois 49
Saratoga 45, Meeteetse 25
Semifinal=
Burlington 46, Encampment 38
Cokeville 52, Riverside 41
___
