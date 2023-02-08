Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 57, Belleville East 32
Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Aurora Central Catholic 66, Riverside-Brookfield 49
Barrington 70, Prospect 64
Batavia 63, St. Charles North 59
Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 47
Camp Point Central 54, West Hancock 20
Canton 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 42
Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 38
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 25
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Harvey Thornton 45
DePaul College Prep 72, Yorkville Christian 21
Dieterich 46, Bluford Webber 39
Dunlap 52, Metamora 44
Elmwood 33, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30
Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18
Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 22
Galena 54, East Dubuque 28
Glenbard West 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43
Glenbrook North 62, Niles North 35
Herrin 45, Marion 15
Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Lockport 29
Joliet West 61, Joliet Central 34
Kaneland 65, Morris 42
La Salle-Peru 42, Rochelle 30
Lake View 36, Chicago (Disney II) 7
Latin 56, North Shore Country Day 39
Lena-Winslow 56, Pearl City 40
Lincoln 76, Taylorville 47
Lincoln Way Central 48, Lincoln Way West 41
Maryville Christian 57, Valmeyer 37
Massac County 90, Murphysboro 29
Metea Valley 71, Naperville Central 37
Morgan Park Academy 36, Chicago-University 32
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, DeKalb 25
Niles West 46, Maine East 34
Northside Prep 51, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 38
O’Fallon 56, Collinsville 20
Oak Lawn Community 45, Oak Lawn Richards 25
Oregon 49, South Beloit 14
Oswego 65, Oswego East 32
Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39
Pecatonica 45, Durand 4
Plainfield East 75, Plainfield South 40
Pope County 66, Cobden 24
Providence 63, Mother McAuley 51
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Brimfield 37
Reavis 47, Evergreen Park 43
Richwoods 56, United Township High School 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Decatur MacArthur 43
Sparta 40, Red Bud 39
Springfield 43, Jacksonville 25
St. Laurence 56, Hillcrest 51
Sycamore 61, Plano 49
Thornton Fractional South 68, Oak Forest 64
Vernon Hills 69, Glenbrook South 67
Warren 46, West Carroll 19
Washington 44, Morton 40
Waterloo Gibault 50, Metro-East Lutheran 41
Waubonsie Valley 45, Naperville North 42
Wheaton Academy 47, St. Edward 43
Wheaton North 51, St. Charles East 41
Willows 61, Francis Parker 22
Winnebago 50, Machesney Park Harlem 38
Woodstock Marian 44, Belvidere North 24
Yorkville 52, Minooka 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/