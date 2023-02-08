AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 57, Belleville East 32

Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Riverside-Brookfield 49

Barrington 70, Prospect 64

Batavia 63, St. Charles North 59

Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 47

Camp Point Central 54, West Hancock 20

Canton 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 42

Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 38

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 25

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Harvey Thornton 45

DePaul College Prep 72, Yorkville Christian 21

Dieterich 46, Bluford Webber 39

Dunlap 52, Metamora 44

Elmwood 33, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30

Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18

Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 22

Galena 54, East Dubuque 28

Glenbard West 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

Glenbrook North 62, Niles North 35

Herrin 45, Marion 15

Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Lockport 29

Joliet West 61, Joliet Central 34

Kaneland 65, Morris 42

La Salle-Peru 42, Rochelle 30

Lake View 36, Chicago (Disney II) 7

Latin 56, North Shore Country Day 39

Lena-Winslow 56, Pearl City 40

Lincoln 76, Taylorville 47

Lincoln Way Central 48, Lincoln Way West 41

Maryville Christian 57, Valmeyer 37

Massac County 90, Murphysboro 29

Metea Valley 71, Naperville Central 37

Morgan Park Academy 36, Chicago-University 32

    • Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, DeKalb 25

    Niles West 46, Maine East 34

    Northside Prep 51, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 38

    O’Fallon 56, Collinsville 20

    Oak Lawn Community 45, Oak Lawn Richards 25

    Oregon 49, South Beloit 14

    Oswego 65, Oswego East 32

    Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39

    Pecatonica 45, Durand 4

    Plainfield East 75, Plainfield South 40

    Pope County 66, Cobden 24

    Providence 63, Mother McAuley 51

    Quincy Notre Dame 67, Brimfield 37

    Reavis 47, Evergreen Park 43

    Richwoods 56, United Township High School 42

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Decatur MacArthur 43

    Sparta 40, Red Bud 39

    Springfield 43, Jacksonville 25

    St. Laurence 56, Hillcrest 51

    Sycamore 61, Plano 49

    Thornton Fractional South 68, Oak Forest 64

    Vernon Hills 69, Glenbrook South 67

    Warren 46, West Carroll 19

    Washington 44, Morton 40

    Waterloo Gibault 50, Metro-East Lutheran 41

    Waubonsie Valley 45, Naperville North 42

    Wheaton Academy 47, St. Edward 43

    Wheaton North 51, St. Charles East 41

    Willows 61, Francis Parker 22

    Winnebago 50, Machesney Park Harlem 38

    Woodstock Marian 44, Belvidere North 24

    Yorkville 52, Minooka 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

