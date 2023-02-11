Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45
Ballard 37, Winterset 26
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46
Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17
Burlington 49, Fort Madison 44
Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48
Cedar Falls 55, Dubuque, Senior 42
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Marion 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45
Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 19
Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41
Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47
Des Moines, North 71, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 49
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 22
Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57
Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34
Grinnell 59, Newton 42
Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50
Mason City 46, Ames 23
Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37
North Scott, Eldridge 70, Clinton 29
Norwalk 61, Oskaloosa 29
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, East 24
Pleasant Valley 75, Central Clinton, DeWitt 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Ankeny 36
Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24
Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23
Waukon 76, Charles City 37
Webster City 56, Perry 51
Class 1A Region 3=
First Round=
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20
Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47
Springville 67, Easton Valley 23
Class 1A Region 6=
First Round=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/