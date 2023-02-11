AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45

Ballard 37, Winterset 26

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46

Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17

Burlington 49, Fort Madison 44

Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48

Cedar Falls 55, Dubuque, Senior 42

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Marion 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45

Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 19

Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41

Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47

Des Moines, North 71, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 49

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 22

Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57

Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34

Grinnell 59, Newton 42

Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50

Mason City 46, Ames 23

Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37

North Scott, Eldridge 70, Clinton 29

Norwalk 61, Oskaloosa 29

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, East 24

Pleasant Valley 75, Central Clinton, DeWitt 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Ankeny 36

Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24

    • Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23

    Waukon 76, Charles City 37

    Webster City 56, Perry 51

    Class 1A Region 3=

    First Round=

    Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20

    Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47

    Springville 67, Easton Valley 23

    Class 1A Region 6=

    First Round=

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 26

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

