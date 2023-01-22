Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 79, Jefferson 44
Burns 57, Riverside 32
Chiloquin 36, Mohawk 15
Condon 45, Horizon Christian Hood River 29
Cove 46, Pine Eagle 25
Crane 40, Prairie City/Burnt River 29
Damascus Christian 36, Jordan Valley 26
Days Creek 37, Yoncalla 25
Douglas 39, North Valley 17
Echo 59, Elgin 25
Elkton 44, Riddle 9
Huntington 47, Four Rivers Community School 28
Ione/Arlington 63, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 30
Irrigon 35, Heppner 29
Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 69
Lakeview 54, Coquille 22
Lost River 33, Crosspoint Christian 25
Mapleton 36, Kennedy 31
Mitchell/Spray 51, Klickwood, Wash. 45
North Lake/Paisley 40, Trinity Lutheran 34
Nyssa 47, McLoughlin 24
Powder Valley 50, Wallowa 47
Sherman 61, Dufur 24
South Umpqua 38, St. Mary’s 33
St. Paul 62, Sheridan 42
Stanfield 54, Enterprise 24
Sutherlin 52, Brookings-Harbor 49, OT
Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Powers 40
Union 51, Griswold 18
Vale 44, Umatilla 5
Weston-McEwen 41, Grant Union 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hidden Valley vs. North Bend, ccd.
