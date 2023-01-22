AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 79, Jefferson 44

Burns 57, Riverside 32

Chiloquin 36, Mohawk 15

Condon 45, Horizon Christian Hood River 29

Cove 46, Pine Eagle 25

Crane 40, Prairie City/Burnt River 29

Damascus Christian 36, Jordan Valley 26

Days Creek 37, Yoncalla 25

Douglas 39, North Valley 17

Echo 59, Elgin 25

Elkton 44, Riddle 9

Huntington 47, Four Rivers Community School 28

Ione/Arlington 63, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 30

Irrigon 35, Heppner 29

Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 69

Lakeview 54, Coquille 22

Lost River 33, Crosspoint Christian 25

Mapleton 36, Kennedy 31

Mitchell/Spray 51, Klickwood, Wash. 45

North Lake/Paisley 40, Trinity Lutheran 34

Nyssa 47, McLoughlin 24

Powder Valley 50, Wallowa 47

Sherman 61, Dufur 24

South Umpqua 38, St. Mary’s 33

St. Paul 62, Sheridan 42

Stanfield 54, Enterprise 24

Sutherlin 52, Brookings-Harbor 49, OT

Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Powers 40

Union 51, Griswold 18

Vale 44, Umatilla 5

Weston-McEwen 41, Grant Union 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hidden Valley vs. North Bend, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

