Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrupe Jesuit 68, Lake County 21

Cedaredge 43, Meeker 23

Colorado Academy 44, Jefferson Academy 32

Creede High School 34, Cripple Creek-Victor 14

Delta 65, Moffat County 32

Denver East 58, Denver South 57

Denver North 43, Regis Groff 28

Englewood 57, Sheridan 13

Fort Collins 50, Fairview 30

Frederick 58, Severance 44

Gilpin County 59, Clear Creek 6

Horizon 62, Prairie View 23

Kent Denver 58, The Academy 33

Mesa Ridge 61, Sand Creek 55

Monarch 71, Mountain Range 23

Montrose High School 57, Eagle Valley 36

Mountain View 55, Thompson Valley 46

Northfield 77, Denver West 26

Northridge 55, Niwot 37

Olathe 47, Aspen 7

Pueblo County 54, Mitchell 10

Resurrection Christian 60, Sterling 26

Roosevelt 69, Riverdale Ridge 56

Skyline High School 32, Fort Morgan 22

Summit 44, Steamboat Springs 16

The Classical Academy 60, Rampart 43

Thomas Jefferson 40, Abraham Lincoln 21

Thornton 34, Conifer 26

University 61, Valley 16

Vista PEAK 87, John F. Kennedy 4

Wheat Ridge 47, Denver SST 15

Widefield High School 49, Pueblo Central 26

Windsor Charter 48, Golden View Classical 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.

___

