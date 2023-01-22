Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrupe Jesuit 68, Lake County 21
Cedaredge 43, Meeker 23
Colorado Academy 44, Jefferson Academy 32
Creede High School 34, Cripple Creek-Victor 14
Delta 65, Moffat County 32
Denver East 58, Denver South 57
Denver North 43, Regis Groff 28
Englewood 57, Sheridan 13
Fort Collins 50, Fairview 30
Frederick 58, Severance 44
Gilpin County 59, Clear Creek 6
Horizon 62, Prairie View 23
Kent Denver 58, The Academy 33
Mesa Ridge 61, Sand Creek 55
Monarch 71, Mountain Range 23
Montrose High School 57, Eagle Valley 36
Mountain View 55, Thompson Valley 46
Northfield 77, Denver West 26
Northridge 55, Niwot 37
Olathe 47, Aspen 7
Pueblo County 54, Mitchell 10
Resurrection Christian 60, Sterling 26
Roosevelt 69, Riverdale Ridge 56
Skyline High School 32, Fort Morgan 22
Summit 44, Steamboat Springs 16
The Classical Academy 60, Rampart 43
Thomas Jefferson 40, Abraham Lincoln 21
Thornton 34, Conifer 26
University 61, Valley 16
Vista PEAK 87, John F. Kennedy 4
Wheat Ridge 47, Denver SST 15
Widefield High School 49, Pueblo Central 26
Windsor Charter 48, Golden View Classical 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.
