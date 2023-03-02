AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Battle Creek Lakeview 35, Richland Gull Lake 30

Bedford 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 27

Belleville 86, Ypsilanti Lincoln 34

Birmingham Seaholm 62, Troy 34

Bloomfield Hills Marian 30, Birmingham Groves 29

Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 39

Canton 59, Plymouth 33

Clarkston 59, Waterford Mott 25

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Sterling Heights 29

Coldwater 51, Battle Creek Central 33

DeWitt 58, Lansing Waverly 27

Dearborn 51, River Rouge 48

Dearborn Fordson 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Warren Cousino HS 27

Detroit Mumford 45, Royal Oak 42

Dexter 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27

East Kentwood 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 50, Port Huron Northern 47

Farmington Hills Mercy 68, Farmington 33

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42, Flushing 33

Fraser 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15

Grand Blanc 65, Davison 32

Grand Ledge 42, St. Johns 33

Hamtramck 51, Warren Mott 32

Hartford 45, Brighton 39

Holt 70, Okemos 22

Howell 46, Milford 32

Hudsonville 46, Zeeland West 25

Jackson Northwest 56, Mason 28

Lake Orion 70, Waterford Kettering 19

Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40

Macomb Dakota 55, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34

Mattawan 70, Kalamazoo Central 59

    • Midland Dow 61, Midland 35

    Mount Pleasant 44, Bay City Western 36

    Muskegon 49, Grand Haven 37

    North Farmington 66, Southfield A&T 56

    Novi 41, Grand Rapids Northview 36

    Oxford 61, Lapeer 41

    Rochester 43, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39

    Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44

    Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 34

    Saline 47, Ypsilanti 10

    Sault Ste Marie 41, Petoskey 30

    South Lyon East 65, South Lyon 49

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50, Harper Woods 41

    Stevensville Lakeshore 48, Portage Central 43

    Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26

    Trenton 40, Monroe 18

    Utica Eisenhower 51, Romeo 36

    Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 26

    West Bloomfield 58, Walled Lake Western 18

    Division 2=

    Allendale 40, Oakridge High School 24

    Belding 68, Alma 56

    Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22

    Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24

    Cadillac 43, Ludington 26

    Caro 56, North Branch 53

    Chelsea 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47

    Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4

    Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25

    Detroit Country Day 64, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37

    Detroit Voyageur 45, Detroit Cody 28

    Dowagiac Union 54, Niles 29

    Durand 37, Flint Hamady 17

    Eddies 53, Benton Harbor 43

    Flat Rock 49, Grosse Ile 48

    Frankenmuth 49, Birch Run 18

    Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 26

    Goodrich 61, Linden 24

    Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Kelloggsville 16

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Forest Hills Eastern 31

    Hamilton 45, Wayland Union 39

    Haslett 57, Eaton Rapids 18

    Hazel Park 49, Warren Lincoln 16

    Houghton 63, Escanaba 60

    Ionia 54, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51

    Kingsley 62, Grayling 30

    Lake Fenton 71, Flint Powers 16

    Lansing Catholic 53, Williamston 33

    Marysville 46, Marine City 37

    Notre Dame Prep 50, St. Mary’s Prep 43

    Olivet 55, Three Rivers 28

    Owosso 40, Clio 36

    Parma Western 80, Adrian 43

    Portland 35, Hastings 22

    Romulus 54, Summit Academy North 26

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Garber 45

    Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Saginaw 47

    Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

    St. Clair 49, Armada 35

    Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Shepherd 47

    Tecumseh 70, Onsted 21

    Vicksburg 53, Marshall 30

    Warren Regina 46, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14

    Whitehall 33, Grant 32

    Division 3=

    Beaverton 31, Harrison 15

    Benzie Central 43, Manton 33

    Blissfield 61, Erie-Mason 43

    Cass City 50, Harbor Beach 33

    Dansville 59, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 14

    Detroit Community 44, Communication And Media Arts 38

    East Jackson 40, Napoleon 36

    Evart 50, Farwell 36

    Grass Lake 45, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

    Hanover-Horton 49, Quincy 16

    Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17

    Hemlock 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35

    Homer 49, Jonesville 33

    Houghton Lake 42, Whittemore-Prescott 23

    Kalamazoo Christian 62, Delton Kellogg 21

    Laingsburg 31, Perry 22

    Lake City 39, McBain 30

    Memphis 37, New Haven 36

    Millington 47, Montrose 35

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Whiteford 20

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 36

    Negaunee 51, Calumet 46

    New Lothrop 40, Chesaning 31

    Niles Brandywine 66, Coloma 14

    Ovid-Elsie 41, Bath 37

    Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ithaca 32

    Plymouth Christian 60, Manchester 43

    Sand Creek 41, Hudson 38

    Sanford-Meridian 59, St. Louis 11

    Saugatuck 31, Holland Black River 27

    Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 25

    Springport 38, Leslie 36

    Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 7

    West Iron County 59, Menominee 50

    White Pigeon 45, Centreville 34

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Clinton 11

    Division 4=

    Athens 52, Marshall Academy 6

    Britton-Deerfield 45, Whitmore Lake 30

    Cedarville 42, Pickford 31

    Engadine 44, Maplewood Baptist 30

    Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13

    Hillsdale Academy 49, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 35

    Jackson Christian 46, North Adams-Jerome 13

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Painesdale Jeffers 33

    Lenawee Christian 51, Pittsford 44

    Litchfield 28, Tekonsha 10

    Morenci 52, Waldron 18

    Onekama 46, Mesick 29

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Ontonagon 41

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54, New Buffalo 12

    St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 40, Bellevue 14

    Summerfield 59, Ann Arbor Central Academy 3

    Three Oaks River Valley 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

