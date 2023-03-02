Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Battle Creek Lakeview 35, Richland Gull Lake 30
Bedford 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 27
Belleville 86, Ypsilanti Lincoln 34
Birmingham Seaholm 62, Troy 34
Bloomfield Hills Marian 30, Birmingham Groves 29
Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 39
Canton 59, Plymouth 33
Clarkston 59, Waterford Mott 25
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Sterling Heights 29
Coldwater 51, Battle Creek Central 33
DeWitt 58, Lansing Waverly 27
Dearborn 51, River Rouge 48
Dearborn Fordson 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19
Detroit Cass Tech 57, Warren Cousino HS 27
Detroit Mumford 45, Royal Oak 42
Dexter 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27
East Kentwood 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 50, Port Huron Northern 47
Farmington Hills Mercy 68, Farmington 33
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42, Flushing 33
Fraser 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15
Grand Blanc 65, Davison 32
Grand Ledge 42, St. Johns 33
Hamtramck 51, Warren Mott 32
Hartford 45, Brighton 39
Holt 70, Okemos 22
Howell 46, Milford 32
Hudsonville 46, Zeeland West 25
Jackson Northwest 56, Mason 28
Lake Orion 70, Waterford Kettering 19
Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40
Macomb Dakota 55, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34
Mattawan 70, Kalamazoo Central 59
Midland Dow 61, Midland 35
Mount Pleasant 44, Bay City Western 36
Muskegon 49, Grand Haven 37
North Farmington 66, Southfield A&T 56
Novi 41, Grand Rapids Northview 36
Oxford 61, Lapeer 41
Rochester 43, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39
Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44
Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 34
Saline 47, Ypsilanti 10
Sault Ste Marie 41, Petoskey 30
South Lyon East 65, South Lyon 49
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50, Harper Woods 41
Stevensville Lakeshore 48, Portage Central 43
Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26
Trenton 40, Monroe 18
Utica Eisenhower 51, Romeo 36
Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 26
West Bloomfield 58, Walled Lake Western 18
Division 2=
Allendale 40, Oakridge High School 24
Belding 68, Alma 56
Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22
Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24
Cadillac 43, Ludington 26
Caro 56, North Branch 53
Chelsea 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47
Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4
Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25
Detroit Country Day 64, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37
Detroit Voyageur 45, Detroit Cody 28
Dowagiac Union 54, Niles 29
Durand 37, Flint Hamady 17
Eddies 53, Benton Harbor 43
Flat Rock 49, Grosse Ile 48
Frankenmuth 49, Birch Run 18
Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 26
Goodrich 61, Linden 24
Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Kelloggsville 16
Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Forest Hills Eastern 31
Hamilton 45, Wayland Union 39
Haslett 57, Eaton Rapids 18
Hazel Park 49, Warren Lincoln 16
Houghton 63, Escanaba 60
Ionia 54, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51
Kingsley 62, Grayling 30
Lake Fenton 71, Flint Powers 16
Lansing Catholic 53, Williamston 33
Marysville 46, Marine City 37
Notre Dame Prep 50, St. Mary’s Prep 43
Olivet 55, Three Rivers 28
Owosso 40, Clio 36
Parma Western 80, Adrian 43
Portland 35, Hastings 22
Romulus 54, Summit Academy North 26
Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Garber 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Saginaw 47
Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
St. Clair 49, Armada 35
Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Shepherd 47
Tecumseh 70, Onsted 21
Vicksburg 53, Marshall 30
Warren Regina 46, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14
Whitehall 33, Grant 32
Division 3=
Beaverton 31, Harrison 15
Benzie Central 43, Manton 33
Blissfield 61, Erie-Mason 43
Cass City 50, Harbor Beach 33
Dansville 59, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 14
Detroit Community 44, Communication And Media Arts 38
East Jackson 40, Napoleon 36
Evart 50, Farwell 36
Grass Lake 45, Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Hanover-Horton 49, Quincy 16
Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17
Hemlock 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35
Homer 49, Jonesville 33
Houghton Lake 42, Whittemore-Prescott 23
Kalamazoo Christian 62, Delton Kellogg 21
Laingsburg 31, Perry 22
Lake City 39, McBain 30
Memphis 37, New Haven 36
Millington 47, Montrose 35
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Whiteford 20
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 36
Negaunee 51, Calumet 46
New Lothrop 40, Chesaning 31
Niles Brandywine 66, Coloma 14
Ovid-Elsie 41, Bath 37
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ithaca 32
Plymouth Christian 60, Manchester 43
Sand Creek 41, Hudson 38
Sanford-Meridian 59, St. Louis 11
Saugatuck 31, Holland Black River 27
Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 25
Springport 38, Leslie 36
Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 7
West Iron County 59, Menominee 50
White Pigeon 45, Centreville 34
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Clinton 11
Division 4=
Athens 52, Marshall Academy 6
Britton-Deerfield 45, Whitmore Lake 30
Cedarville 42, Pickford 31
Engadine 44, Maplewood Baptist 30
Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13
Hillsdale Academy 49, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 35
Jackson Christian 46, North Adams-Jerome 13
Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Painesdale Jeffers 33
Lenawee Christian 51, Pittsford 44
Litchfield 28, Tekonsha 10
Morenci 52, Waldron 18
Onekama 46, Mesick 29
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Ontonagon 41
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54, New Buffalo 12
St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 40, Bellevue 14
Summerfield 59, Ann Arbor Central Academy 3
Three Oaks River Valley 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/