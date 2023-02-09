Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 69, Overland 25
Arvada West 59, Chatfield 47
Bear Creek 64, Alameda 12
Canon City 51, Coronado 19
Cherry Creek 42, Cherokee Trail 26
D’Evelyn 45, Dakota Ridge 31
DSST: College View 49, Aurora West 22
Denver Christian 50, West Grand 16
Denver North 40, Abraham Lincoln 19
Denver SST 26, Lotus School of Excellence 4
Doherty 70, Rampart 50
Dove Creek 78, Montezuma-Cortez 56
Evergreen High School 52, Conifer 10
Far Northeast 60, Hinkley 35
Grandview 84, Smoky Hill 24
Greeley Central 59, Greeley West 26
Green Mountain 72, Wheat Ridge 24
Holy Family 62, Longmont 36
J.K. Mullen 50, Eaglecrest 47
Littleton 60, Pomona 29
Mead 57, Centaurus 40
Northfield 63, John F. Kennedy 13
Peyton 64, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 9
Pine Creek 66, Liberty 25
Ralston Valley 54, Lakewood 19
Rocky Ford 55, Calhan 8
SkyView Academy 56, Windsor Charter 38
Standley Lake 39, Golden 26
Summit 76, Battle Mountain 35
Thomas Jefferson 55, Denver West 14
Valor Christian 63, Columbine 31
Vista PEAK 77, Regis Groff 38
Vista Ridge 81, Fountain-Fort Carson 35
Westminster 70, Denver South 58
Widefield High School 50, Palmer 47
Windsor 73, Silver Creek 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/