Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 69, Overland 25

Arvada West 59, Chatfield 47

Bear Creek 64, Alameda 12

Canon City 51, Coronado 19

Cherry Creek 42, Cherokee Trail 26

D’Evelyn 45, Dakota Ridge 31

DSST: College View 49, Aurora West 22

Denver Christian 50, West Grand 16

Denver North 40, Abraham Lincoln 19

Denver SST 26, Lotus School of Excellence 4

Doherty 70, Rampart 50

Dove Creek 78, Montezuma-Cortez 56

Evergreen High School 52, Conifer 10

Far Northeast 60, Hinkley 35

Grandview 84, Smoky Hill 24

Greeley Central 59, Greeley West 26

Green Mountain 72, Wheat Ridge 24

Holy Family 62, Longmont 36

J.K. Mullen 50, Eaglecrest 47

Littleton 60, Pomona 29

Mead 57, Centaurus 40

Northfield 63, John F. Kennedy 13

Peyton 64, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 9

Pine Creek 66, Liberty 25

Ralston Valley 54, Lakewood 19

Rocky Ford 55, Calhan 8

SkyView Academy 56, Windsor Charter 38

Standley Lake 39, Golden 26

Summit 76, Battle Mountain 35

Thomas Jefferson 55, Denver West 14

Valor Christian 63, Columbine 31

Vista PEAK 77, Regis Groff 38

Vista Ridge 81, Fountain-Fort Carson 35

Westminster 70, Denver South 58

Widefield High School 50, Palmer 47

Windsor 73, Silver Creek 22

