Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44, Curlew 22
Annie Wright 45, Klahowya 17
Auburn Adventist Academy 40, Rainier Christian 12
Auburn Mountainview 50, Todd Beamer 40
Auburn Riverside 37, Thomas Jefferson 21
Bellarmine Prep 72, Curtis 40
Bellevue Christian 52, Seattle Christian 9
Bethel 55, Puyallup 42
Black Hills 54, Yelm 48
Cascade Christian Academy 47, Vashon Island 28
Central Valley 53, North Central 35
Chief Leschi 73, Ocosta 16
Clarkston 61, Pullman 32
Cle Elum/Roslyn 43, Yakama Tribal 25
College Place 60, Royal 45
Columbia (Burbank) 52, River View 21
Columbia Adventist Academy 50, Washington School For The Deaf 23
Connell 35, Wahluke 28
Deer Park 81, Newport 29
East Valley (Yakima) 57, Selah 39
Eatonville 53, Elma 31
Ellensburg 70, Grandview 46
Entiat 43, Cascade Christian 10
Enumclaw 65, Orting 24
Fife 46, Foss 19
Forks 75, South Bend 15
Freeman 57, Colville 26
Gonzaga Prep 60, Ridgeline 23
Graham-Kapowsin 55, Emerald Ridge 51
Heritage 44, Battle Ground 24
Hermiston, Ore. 75, Southridge 45
Kamiakin 81, Hanford 35
Kennewick 78, Pasco 39
Kentwood 67, Kennedy 61
King’s Way Christian School 44, Columbia (White Salmon) 36
La Center 57, Castle Rock 21
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 62, Riverside 28
Liberty Bell 22, Manson 19
Life Christian Academy 66, Charles Wright Academy 9
Lummi 67, Providence Classical Christian 4
Lynnwood 63, Archbishop Murphy 44
Marysville-Pilchuck 52, Snohomish 12
Mead 73, Cheney 45
Montesano 69, Hoquiam 10
Morton/White Pass 49, Kalama 45
Mossyrock 67, Three Rivers Christian School 31
Mount Vernon Christian 77, Concrete 8
Neah Bay 99, Clallam Bay 39
Nooksack Valley 69, Meridian 22
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 43, Liberty (Spangle) 42
Oakville 46, Wishkah Valley 13
Okanogan 73, Tonasket 27
Olympic 52, Kingston 32
Orcas Island 50, Darrington 16
Pateros 68, Riverside Christian 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Pe Ell 25
Port Angeles 60, North Mason 34
Prairie 35, Mountain View 30
Puget Sound Adventist 36, Quilcene 27
Quincy 106, Cascade (Leavenworth) 54
Rainier 53, Toutle Lake 37
Raymond 54, Ilwaco 44
Reardan 41, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27
Richland 58, Walla Walla 44
Rogers (Puyallup) 57, Olympia 49
Sehome 59, Anacortes 46
Sequim 60, Bremerton 32
Seton Catholic 57, Stevenson 43
Shadle Park 58, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Shorewood 61, Cascade (Everett) 11
South Wasco County, Ore. 80, Klickwood 48
South Whidbey 41, Bush 22
Squalicum 65, Sedro-Woolley 18
Steilacoom 49, Franklin Pierce 26
Tahoma 58, Kentridge 32
Toledo 47, Wahkiakum 46
Tri-Cities Prep 42, Kiona-Benton 35
Trout Lake 48, Irrigon, Ore. 31
Tulalip Heritage 35, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 22
University 54, Ferris 48
University Prep 32, Bear Creek School 20
Wapato 85, Toppenish 42
Waterville-Mansfield 52, Odessa 38
Wellpinit def. Cusick, forfeit
West Valley (Spokane) 66, Rogers (Spokane) 43
White River 74, Washington 12
Winlock 33, Onalaska 15
Zillah 52, Naches Valley 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crescent vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.
