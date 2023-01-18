AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44, Curlew 22

Annie Wright 45, Klahowya 17

Auburn Adventist Academy 40, Rainier Christian 12

Auburn Mountainview 50, Todd Beamer 40

Auburn Riverside 37, Thomas Jefferson 21

Bellarmine Prep 72, Curtis 40

Bellevue Christian 52, Seattle Christian 9

Bethel 55, Puyallup 42

Black Hills 54, Yelm 48

Cascade Christian Academy 47, Vashon Island 28

Central Valley 53, North Central 35

Chief Leschi 73, Ocosta 16

Clarkston 61, Pullman 32

Cle Elum/Roslyn 43, Yakama Tribal 25

College Place 60, Royal 45

Columbia (Burbank) 52, River View 21

Columbia Adventist Academy 50, Washington School For The Deaf 23

Connell 35, Wahluke 28

Deer Park 81, Newport 29

East Valley (Yakima) 57, Selah 39

Eatonville 53, Elma 31

Ellensburg 70, Grandview 46

Entiat 43, Cascade Christian 10

Enumclaw 65, Orting 24

Fife 46, Foss 19

Forks 75, South Bend 15

Freeman 57, Colville 26

Gonzaga Prep 60, Ridgeline 23

Graham-Kapowsin 55, Emerald Ridge 51

Heritage 44, Battle Ground 24

Hermiston, Ore. 75, Southridge 45

Kamiakin 81, Hanford 35

Kennewick 78, Pasco 39

Kentwood 67, Kennedy 61

King’s Way Christian School 44, Columbia (White Salmon) 36

La Center 57, Castle Rock 21

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 62, Riverside 28

Liberty Bell 22, Manson 19

    • Life Christian Academy 66, Charles Wright Academy 9

    Lummi 67, Providence Classical Christian 4

    Lynnwood 63, Archbishop Murphy 44

    Marysville-Pilchuck 52, Snohomish 12

    Mead 73, Cheney 45

    Montesano 69, Hoquiam 10

    Morton/White Pass 49, Kalama 45

    Mossyrock 67, Three Rivers Christian School 31

    Mount Vernon Christian 77, Concrete 8

    Neah Bay 99, Clallam Bay 39

    Nooksack Valley 69, Meridian 22

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 43, Liberty (Spangle) 42

    Oakville 46, Wishkah Valley 13

    Okanogan 73, Tonasket 27

    Olympic 52, Kingston 32

    Orcas Island 50, Darrington 16

    Pateros 68, Riverside Christian 7

    Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Pe Ell 25

    Port Angeles 60, North Mason 34

    Prairie 35, Mountain View 30

    Puget Sound Adventist 36, Quilcene 27

    Quincy 106, Cascade (Leavenworth) 54

    Rainier 53, Toutle Lake 37

    Raymond 54, Ilwaco 44

    Reardan 41, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27

    Richland 58, Walla Walla 44

    Rogers (Puyallup) 57, Olympia 49

    Sehome 59, Anacortes 46

    Sequim 60, Bremerton 32

    Seton Catholic 57, Stevenson 43

    Shadle Park 58, East Valley (Spokane) 14

    Shorewood 61, Cascade (Everett) 11

    South Wasco County, Ore. 80, Klickwood 48

    South Whidbey 41, Bush 22

    Squalicum 65, Sedro-Woolley 18

    Steilacoom 49, Franklin Pierce 26

    Tahoma 58, Kentridge 32

    Toledo 47, Wahkiakum 46

    Tri-Cities Prep 42, Kiona-Benton 35

    Trout Lake 48, Irrigon, Ore. 31

    Tulalip Heritage 35, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 22

    University 54, Ferris 48

    University Prep 32, Bear Creek School 20

    Wapato 85, Toppenish 42

    Waterville-Mansfield 52, Odessa 38

    Wellpinit def. Cusick, forfeit

    West Valley (Spokane) 66, Rogers (Spokane) 43

    White River 74, Washington 12

    Winlock 33, Onalaska 15

    Zillah 52, Naches Valley 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crescent vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd.

    Neah Bay vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

