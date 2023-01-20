Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36
Bethlehem Center 50, Frazier 45
Boyertown 46, Pope John Paul II 43
Brentwood 51, East Allegheny 24
Dunmore 69, Old Forge 39
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ringgold 36
Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Harbor Creek 14
Erie McDowell 63, Fort Leboeuf 27
Franklin 55, Conneaut Area 53
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Ellis School 14
Greensburg Salem 50, Derry 18
Homer-Center 53, United 41
Iroquois 22, Girard 21
Kennedy Catholic 56, West Middlesex 17
Lakeview 57, Jamestown 6
Lancaster Country Day 54, Mount Calvary 45
Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 27
Lincoln Park Charter 62, Neshannock 55
Maplewood 58, Cochranton 26
Mercyhurst Prep 61, North East 35
Mount Carmel 35, Lewisburg 31
Northern Lehigh 37, Saucon Valley 26
Notre Dame 56, Peddie, N.J. 11
Palmerton 36, Notre Dame - Green Pond 25
Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28
Philadelphia West Catholic 53, St. Hubert’s 43
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 43, Upper Moreland 36
Portage Area 58, Cambria Heights 15
Quaker Valley 62, Keystone Oaks 51
Reynolds 26, Commodore Perry 18
Sacred Heart 38, Interboro 36
Saegertown 48, Grove City 45
Seneca 36, Northwestern 30
Seton-LaSalle 68, Sewickley Academy 42
Shenango 42, Rochester 36
South Fayette 49, McKeesport 40
St. Joseph 59, Eden Christian 49
Warren 60, Oil City 19
Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 40
Yough 40, Southmoreland 29
Youngsville 42, Rocky Grove 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethel Park vs. Peters Township, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/