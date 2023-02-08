AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 55, Johnson Creek 48

Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38

Appleton East 52, Oshkosh West 38

Aquinas 69, Sparta 20

Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34

Assumption 68, Auburndale 63

Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27

Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46

Big Foot 65, Evansville 47

Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43

Brillion 62, Valders 50

Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57

Cambridge 48, Marshall 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41

Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21

Chilton 58, Roncalli 26

Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32

Clear Lake 48, Unity 34

Columbus 61, Watertown Luther Prep 44

Columbus Catholic 60, Gilman 40

Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42

Darlington 60, Southwestern 27

De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27

Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26

Drummond 46, Mercer 16

Edgar 41, Stratford 39

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40

Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56

Fall River 47, Montello 41

Fennimore 52, Boscobel 49

Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39

Fond du Lac 45, Appleton North 32

Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 29

Freedom 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29

Green Bay Preble 51, Sheboygan South 37

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45

Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74

Hayward 53, Cumberland 25

Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46

    • Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76

    Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36

    Hortonville 67, Appleton West 40

    Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59

    Iola-Scandinavia 34, Amherst 32

    Janesville Craig 78, Madison Memorial 40

    Janesville Parker 47, Madison West 37

    Jefferson 31, Turner 29

    Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

    Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45

    Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36

    Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39

    Kickapoo 51, Weston 28

    Kiel 75, New Holstein 73

    La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32

    Lake Mills 76, Poynette 43

    Lakeland 84, Tomahawk 31

    Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 47

    Lourdes Academy 64, Oakfield 51

    Loyal 50, Spencer 29

    Luther 70, Viroqua 19

    Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31

    Madison La Follette 78, Beloit Memorial 67

    Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Sheboygan Christian 52

    Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 37

    Marinette 64, Denmark 50

    Markesan 66, Cambria-Friesland 25

    McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35

    McFarland 88, Clinton 50

    Mellen 56, Bessemer, Mich. 32

    Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46

    Merrill 48, Stevens Point 45

    Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35

    Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 57

    Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 37

    Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 35

    Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45

    Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21

    Mukwonago 48, Badger 45

    Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35

    Neenah 48, Kimberly 46

    Neillsville 73, Colby 40

    Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37

    New Auburn 42, Independence 31

    New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37

    New Berlin West 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 66

    New London 54, Xavier 48

    North Crawford 48, De Soto 18

    Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20

    Northwestern 65, Cameron 39

    Notre Dame 91, Manitowoc Lincoln 25

    Oak Creek 69, Racine Case 43

    Oostburg 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30

    Oostburg 79, Laconia 30

    Oshkosh North 60, Kaukauna 45

    Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44

    Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41

    Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35

    Pardeeville 65, Rio 52

    Parkview 49, Palmyra-Eagle 34

    Pewaukee 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

    Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29

    Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53

    Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33

    Randolph 65, Princeton/Green Lake 22

    Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34

    Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41

    Rhinelander 63, Medford Area 52

    Ripon 64, Plymouth 57

    Salam School 64, University Lake 45

    Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22

    Seneca 57, De Soto 29

    Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 20

    Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Mishicot 64

    Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43

    Shiocton 47, Manawa 42

    Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55

    Shorewood 72, Whitnall 57

    Siren 51, Luck 23

    Slinger 54, West Bend West 34

    Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59

    Southern Door 47, Algoma 40

    Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28

    Sun Prairie West 88, Madison East 64

    The Prairie School 71, Martin Luther 59

    Three Lakes 58, Antigo 55

    Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30

    Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41

    Waukesha West 57, Arrowhead 46

    Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

    Wausau West 77, D.C. Everest 39

    Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 52

    Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41

    Webster 40, Northwood 29

    West Bend East 72, Grafton 64

    West Salem 54, Westby 35

    Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54

    Wild Rose 59, Rosholt 54

    Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 14

    Winter 67, Bruce 43

    Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Wausau East 59

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Gilmanton vs. Lincoln, ccd.

    River Ridge vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa, ccd.

    Williams Bay vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

