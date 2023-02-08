Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 55, Johnson Creek 48
Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38
Appleton East 52, Oshkosh West 38
Aquinas 69, Sparta 20
Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34
Assumption 68, Auburndale 63
Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27
Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46
Big Foot 65, Evansville 47
Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43
Brillion 62, Valders 50
Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57
Cambridge 48, Marshall 36
Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41
Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21
Chilton 58, Roncalli 26
Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32
Clear Lake 48, Unity 34
Columbus 61, Watertown Luther Prep 44
Columbus Catholic 60, Gilman 40
Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42
Darlington 60, Southwestern 27
De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27
Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26
Drummond 46, Mercer 16
Edgar 41, Stratford 39
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40
Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56
Fall River 47, Montello 41
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 49
Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39
Fond du Lac 45, Appleton North 32
Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 29
Freedom 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29
Green Bay Preble 51, Sheboygan South 37
Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45
Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74
Hayward 53, Cumberland 25
Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46
Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76
Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36
Hortonville 67, Appleton West 40
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59
Iola-Scandinavia 34, Amherst 32
Janesville Craig 78, Madison Memorial 40
Janesville Parker 47, Madison West 37
Jefferson 31, Turner 29
Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45
Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36
Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39
Kickapoo 51, Weston 28
Kiel 75, New Holstein 73
La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32
Lake Mills 76, Poynette 43
Lakeland 84, Tomahawk 31
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 47
Lourdes Academy 64, Oakfield 51
Loyal 50, Spencer 29
Luther 70, Viroqua 19
Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31
Madison La Follette 78, Beloit Memorial 67
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Sheboygan Christian 52
Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 37
Marinette 64, Denmark 50
Markesan 66, Cambria-Friesland 25
McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35
McFarland 88, Clinton 50
Mellen 56, Bessemer, Mich. 32
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46
Merrill 48, Stevens Point 45
Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35
Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 57
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 37
Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 35
Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45
Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21
Mukwonago 48, Badger 45
Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35
Neenah 48, Kimberly 46
Neillsville 73, Colby 40
Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37
New Auburn 42, Independence 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37
New Berlin West 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 66
New London 54, Xavier 48
North Crawford 48, De Soto 18
Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20
Northwestern 65, Cameron 39
Notre Dame 91, Manitowoc Lincoln 25
Oak Creek 69, Racine Case 43
Oostburg 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
Oostburg 79, Laconia 30
Oshkosh North 60, Kaukauna 45
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41
Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35
Pardeeville 65, Rio 52
Parkview 49, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Pewaukee 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33
Randolph 65, Princeton/Green Lake 22
Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34
Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41
Rhinelander 63, Medford Area 52
Ripon 64, Plymouth 57
Salam School 64, University Lake 45
Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22
Seneca 57, De Soto 29
Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 20
Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Mishicot 64
Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43
Shiocton 47, Manawa 42
Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55
Shorewood 72, Whitnall 57
Siren 51, Luck 23
Slinger 54, West Bend West 34
Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59
Southern Door 47, Algoma 40
Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28
Sun Prairie West 88, Madison East 64
The Prairie School 71, Martin Luther 59
Three Lakes 58, Antigo 55
Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30
Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41
Waukesha West 57, Arrowhead 46
Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Wausau West 77, D.C. Everest 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 52
Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41
Webster 40, Northwood 29
West Bend East 72, Grafton 64
West Salem 54, Westby 35
Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54
Wild Rose 59, Rosholt 54
Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 14
Winter 67, Bruce 43
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Wausau East 59
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gilmanton vs. Lincoln, ccd.
River Ridge vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.
