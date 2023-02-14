AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 59, Spencer 34

Antigo 45, Seymour 35

Auburndale 68, Shiocton 49

Badger 71, Racine Case 43

Beloit Memorial 61, Milwaukee Hamilton 16

Berlin 51, Pardeeville 42

Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39

Boyceville 57, Alma/Pepin 56

Cambria-Friesland 46, Parkview 44

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Sheboygan Christian 47

Clinton 57, East Troy 45

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

Colfax 47, Fall Creek 39

Crandon 62, Hurley 35

Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38

Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20

Edgerton 62, Turner 21

Elk Mound 44, Bloomer 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 43, New London 36

Freedom 52, Mosinee 48

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Black River Falls 33

Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 35

Gilman 47, Rib Lake 29

Green Bay Southwest 77, Luxemburg-Casco 26

Greenwood 54, Pittsville 47

Johnson Creek 49, Hustisford 28

Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52

Kohler 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Laconia 61, Mayville 16

Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 57

Manawa 63, Waupaca 46

Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 24

McDonell Central 61, Phillips 45

Menominee Indian 67, Green Bay East 40

Milw. Bay View 54, Milwaukee Madison 40

Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18

Mishicot 55, Howards Grove 44

New Berlin West 58, Lake Country Lutheran 34

New Glarus 72, Oregon 65

    • Northwood 51, Mellen 24

    Oconto 56, Peshtigo 49

    Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32

    Oostburg 67, Ozaukee 23

    Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 36

    Owen-Withee 68, Prentice 58

    Palmyra-Eagle 78, Salam School 18

    Plymouth 48, Ripon 35

    Poynette 65, Adams-Friendship 49

    Prairie Farm 73, Mondovi 54

    Prescott 63, River Falls 61

    River Valley 57, Parkview 42

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Random Lake 48

    Siren 49, Drummond 38

    South Shore 69, Flambeau 30

    Southern Door 58, Kewaunee 56

    Spooner 49, Webster 44

    St. Croix Falls 47, Ladysmith 38

    St. Mary Catholic 80, Reedsville 32

    St. Marys Springs 71, North Fond du Lac 51

    Sun Prairie West 61, Sun Prairie 37

    Unity 50, Shell Lake 47

    Valders 81, Little Chute 29

    Verona Area 72, Waupun 56

    Wauzeka-Steuben 46, River Ridge 43

    Wayland Academy 59, Valley Christian 53

    Westby 77, North Crawford 14

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, New Holstein 66

    Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 15

    Winter 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 39

    Wonewoc-Center 59, Riverdale 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Tigerton vs. Chequamegon, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

