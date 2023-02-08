Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 81, Lugoff-Elgin 47
Beaufort 33, Hanahan 30
Beaufort Academy 62, Patrick Henry Academy 46
Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 32
Blue Ridge 47, Travelers Rest 38
Calhoun Academy 56, St. John’s Christian Academy 18
Calhoun County 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
Calhoun Falls def. South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, forfeit
Camden 70, Crestwood 37
Carolina Forest 27, St. James 23
Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 7
Catawba Ridge 56, Indian Land 41
Cathedral Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27
Chapman 54, Broome 44
Chesnee 44, Greenville Technical Charter 40
Clover 46, Fort Mill 36
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 51, Westminster Catawba Christian 32
Dorchester Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 32
Dorman 57, Gaffney 40
Dutch Fork 52, River Bluff 29
East Clarendon 50, Hemingway 43
Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17
Eau Claire 54, Columbia 50
Fort Dorchester 54, West Ashley 38
Greenwood 32, Westside 31
Heathwood Hall 60, Augusta Christian, Ga. 18
Landrum 75, Greer Middle College 37
Legacy 62, Legion Collegiate 47
Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26
Mauldin 68, Hillcrest 24
Mid-Carolina 62, Abbeville 43
Ninety Six 37, Saluda 27
North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 26
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Timberland 43
Pee Dee Academy 35, Florence Christian 18
Philip Simmons 56, Battery Creek 28
Pickens 64, Greenville 29
R.B. Stall 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62
Rock Hill def. Blythewood, forfeit
South Florence 76, West Florence 16
South Pointe 49, Northwestern 46
Southside 55, Fountain Inn 31
Spartanburg 48, Boiling Springs 41
Spring Valley 78, Nation Ford 48
Sumter 53, Conway 20
Wade Hampton (G) 61, Riverside 49
Walhalla 74, Pendleton 35
Westwood 63, Irmo 36
Whitmire 50, Dixie 29
Williston-Elko 58, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41
Wilson 66, Hartsville 59
Woodmont 64, T.L. Hanna 51
Woodruff 72, Union County 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/