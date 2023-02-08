GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 81, Lugoff-Elgin 47

Beaufort 33, Hanahan 30

Beaufort Academy 62, Patrick Henry Academy 46

Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 32

Blue Ridge 47, Travelers Rest 38

Calhoun Academy 56, St. John’s Christian Academy 18

Calhoun County 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51

Calhoun Falls def. South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, forfeit

Camden 70, Crestwood 37

Carolina Forest 27, St. James 23

Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 7

Catawba Ridge 56, Indian Land 41

Cathedral Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27

Chapman 54, Broome 44

Chesnee 44, Greenville Technical Charter 40

Clover 46, Fort Mill 36

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 51, Westminster Catawba Christian 32

Dorchester Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 32

Dorman 57, Gaffney 40

Dutch Fork 52, River Bluff 29

East Clarendon 50, Hemingway 43

Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17

Eau Claire 54, Columbia 50

Fort Dorchester 54, West Ashley 38

Greenwood 32, Westside 31

Heathwood Hall 60, Augusta Christian, Ga. 18

Landrum 75, Greer Middle College 37

Legacy 62, Legion Collegiate 47

Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26

Mauldin 68, Hillcrest 24

Mid-Carolina 62, Abbeville 43

Ninety Six 37, Saluda 27

North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 26

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Timberland 43

Pee Dee Academy 35, Florence Christian 18

Philip Simmons 56, Battery Creek 28

Pickens 64, Greenville 29

R.B. Stall 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62

Rock Hill def. Blythewood, forfeit

South Florence 76, West Florence 16

South Pointe 49, Northwestern 46

Southside 55, Fountain Inn 31

Spartanburg 48, Boiling Springs 41

Spring Valley 78, Nation Ford 48

Sumter 53, Conway 20

Wade Hampton (G) 61, Riverside 49

Walhalla 74, Pendleton 35

Westwood 63, Irmo 36

Whitmire 50, Dixie 29

Williston-Elko 58, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41

Wilson 66, Hartsville 59

Woodmont 64, T.L. Hanna 51

Woodruff 72, Union County 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/