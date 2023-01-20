Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park Cabrini 53, Waterford Our Lady 35
Austin Catholic 39, Farber Hebrew 32
Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34
Bloomfield Hills 74, Pontiac 3
Bridgman 37, South Haven 7
Buchanan 56, Dowagiac Union 25
Burton Genesee Christian 56, Webberville 22
Carson City-Crystal 37, Merrill 19
Clarkston 33, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 29
Dansville 38, Bath 28
Dearborn Advanced Technology 51, Westland Universal 30
Evart 54, Beal City 30
Ewen - Trout Creek 62, Painesdale Jeffers 40
Farmington Hills Mercy 48, White Lake Lakeland 28
Flat Rock 47, Milan 24
Fowler 64, Saranac 18
Fraser 47, Roseville 23
Fruitport Calvary Christian 50, Libertas Christian 6
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
Harbor Beach 38, Cass City 30
Hart 45, Montague 41
Hazel Park 57, Madison Heights 26
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Battle Creek Academy 46, OT
Kalamazoo Central 63, Battle Creek Central 51
Kinde-North Huron 48, Mayville 26
Kingston 71, Peck 17
Lake Linden-Hubbell 75, Bessemer 38
Lake Orion 66, Birmingham Groves 29
Leroy Pine River 30, Roscommon 29
Mackinaw City 68, Onaway 33
Macomb Dakota 59, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 39
Manton 49, Houghton Lake 43
Maple City Glen Lake 68, Mason County Central 31
Marine City 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7
Marysville 43, L’Anse Creuse 35
Mason 55, Lansing Everett 12
Mattawan 48, Richland Gull Lake 24
Memphis 32, Capac 16
North Farmington 40, Oxford 21
Notre Dame Prep 48, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 11
Oak Park 57, Ferndale 41
Oakridge High School 54, North Muskegon 30
Port Huron 32, Grosse Pointe South 25
Ravenna 32, Fremont 26
Riverview 67, Monroe Jefferson 6
Rochester 53, West Bloomfield 33
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32
Rockford 61, Holland West Ottawa 47
Sandusky 38, Marlette 27
St. Charles 42, Coleman 20
St. Joseph 38, Portage Central 28
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Portage Northern 33
Taylor 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 23
Trenton 52, Gibraltar Carlson 37
Troy Athens 43, Royal Oak 36
Ubly 20, Brown City 16
Utica Eisenhower 47, Grosse Pointe North 46
Utica Ford 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18
Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46
Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cooks Big Bay de Noc vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.
Pellston vs. Wolverine, ccd.
Rudyard vs. Brimley, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Westland Universal vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.
