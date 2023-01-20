AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Cabrini 53, Waterford Our Lady 35

Austin Catholic 39, Farber Hebrew 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34

Bloomfield Hills 74, Pontiac 3

Bridgman 37, South Haven 7

Buchanan 56, Dowagiac Union 25

Burton Genesee Christian 56, Webberville 22

Carson City-Crystal 37, Merrill 19

Clarkston 33, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 29

Dansville 38, Bath 28

Dearborn Advanced Technology 51, Westland Universal 30

Evart 54, Beal City 30

Ewen - Trout Creek 62, Painesdale Jeffers 40

Farmington Hills Mercy 48, White Lake Lakeland 28

Flat Rock 47, Milan 24

Fowler 64, Saranac 18

Fraser 47, Roseville 23

Fruitport Calvary Christian 50, Libertas Christian 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

Harbor Beach 38, Cass City 30

Hart 45, Montague 41

Hazel Park 57, Madison Heights 26

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Battle Creek Academy 46, OT

Kalamazoo Central 63, Battle Creek Central 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinde-North Huron 48, Mayville 26

Kingston 71, Peck 17

Lake Linden-Hubbell 75, Bessemer 38

Lake Orion 66, Birmingham Groves 29

Leroy Pine River 30, Roscommon 29

Mackinaw City 68, Onaway 33

Macomb Dakota 59, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 39

Manton 49, Houghton Lake 43

Maple City Glen Lake 68, Mason County Central 31

Sports

  • Cowboys-49ers rivalry set for record-tying 9th playoff game

  • Sinner through to Australian Open 4th round after 5-set win

  • Celtics beat Warriors in OT, win NBA Finals rematch 121-118

  • AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge

    • Marine City 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7

    Marysville 43, L’Anse Creuse 35

    Mason 55, Lansing Everett 12

    Mattawan 48, Richland Gull Lake 24

    Memphis 32, Capac 16

    North Farmington 40, Oxford 21

    Notre Dame Prep 48, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 11

    Oak Park 57, Ferndale 41

    Oakridge High School 54, North Muskegon 30

    Port Huron 32, Grosse Pointe South 25

    Ravenna 32, Fremont 26

    Riverview 67, Monroe Jefferson 6

    Rochester 53, West Bloomfield 33

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32

    Rockford 61, Holland West Ottawa 47

    Sandusky 38, Marlette 27

    St. Charles 42, Coleman 20

    St. Joseph 38, Portage Central 28

    Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Portage Northern 33

    Taylor 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 23

    Trenton 52, Gibraltar Carlson 37

    Troy Athens 43, Royal Oak 36

    Ubly 20, Brown City 16

    Utica Eisenhower 47, Grosse Pointe North 46

    Utica Ford 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18

    Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cooks Big Bay de Noc vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.

    Pellston vs. Wolverine, ccd.

    Rudyard vs. Brimley, ppd. to Jan 21st.

    Westland Universal vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.