Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 81, Lame Deer 22

Belt 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33

Big Sandy 52, Turner 42

Big Timber 73, Red Lodge 63

Billings Skyview 54, Gallatin 40

Bozeman 54, Billings Senior 37

Bridger 53, Absarokee 38

Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 23

Carter County 73, Terry 45

Chinook 44, North Star 43

Cut Bank 53, Shelby 47

Dodson 66, Frazer 44

Drummond 63, Hot Springs 17

Ennis 57, Shields Valley 25

Florence 65, Anaconda 53

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 55, Culbertson 48

Glasgow 57, Harlem 15

Havre 72, Fairfield 24

Helena 43, Kalispell Glacier 31

Joliet 56, Roundup 13

Jordan 66, Plevna 22

Kalispell Flathead 47, Helena Capital 42

Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Sidney 49

Lodge Grass 65, Forsyth 51

Lone Peak 59, American Fork, Utah 21

Lone Peak 65, Sheridan 24

Malta 63, Poplar 50

Melstone 75, Northern Cheyenne 20

Missoula Big Sky 56, Missoula Sentinel 36

Missoula Hellgate 67, Butte 56

Plentywood 51, Bainville 34

Power-Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 22

Roberts 74, Plenty Coups 30

Roy-Winifred 65, Great Falls Central 20

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 55, Lustre Christian 10

Savage 73, Brockton 30

Scobey 47, Nashua 18

St. Ignatius 54, Thompson Falls 53

St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37

Three Forks 43, East Helena 36

Townsend 51, Whitehall 49

West Yellowstone 76, Gardiner 56

Whitefish 40, Libby 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

