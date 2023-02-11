Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 81, Lame Deer 22
Belt 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33
Big Sandy 52, Turner 42
Big Timber 73, Red Lodge 63
Billings Skyview 54, Gallatin 40
Bozeman 54, Billings Senior 37
Bridger 53, Absarokee 38
Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 23
Carter County 73, Terry 45
Chinook 44, North Star 43
Cut Bank 53, Shelby 47
Dodson 66, Frazer 44
Drummond 63, Hot Springs 17
Ennis 57, Shields Valley 25
Florence 65, Anaconda 53
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 55, Culbertson 48
Glasgow 57, Harlem 15
Havre 72, Fairfield 24
Helena 43, Kalispell Glacier 31
Joliet 56, Roundup 13
Jordan 66, Plevna 22
Kalispell Flathead 47, Helena Capital 42
Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Sidney 49
Lodge Grass 65, Forsyth 51
Lone Peak 59, American Fork, Utah 21
Lone Peak 65, Sheridan 24
Malta 63, Poplar 50
Melstone 75, Northern Cheyenne 20
Missoula Big Sky 56, Missoula Sentinel 36
Missoula Hellgate 67, Butte 56
Plentywood 51, Bainville 34
Power-Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 22
Roberts 74, Plenty Coups 30
Roy-Winifred 65, Great Falls Central 20
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 55, Lustre Christian 10
Savage 73, Brockton 30
Scobey 47, Nashua 18
St. Ignatius 54, Thompson Falls 53
St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37
Three Forks 43, East Helena 36
Townsend 51, Whitehall 49
West Yellowstone 76, Gardiner 56
Whitefish 40, Libby 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/