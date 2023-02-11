Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 46, Cambridge 36
Ansley-Litchfield 41, Anselmo-Merna 36
Arapahoe 44, Bertrand 20
Arlington 63, Louisville 24
Arthur County 43, Potter-Dix 39
Bancroft-Rosalie 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54
Beatrice 53, Grand Island Northwest 48, OT
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 44
Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
Bridgeport 85, Morrill 26
Broken Bow 57, Cozad 42
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, High Plains Community 32
Burwell 62, Heartland Lutheran 20
Central City 48, Fullerton 23
Centura 61, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Cross County 50, Exeter/Milligan 24
David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29
Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25
Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37
Elkhorn Valley 57, Humphrey St. Francis 51
Elm Creek 44, Amherst 39
Fairbury 52, Schuyler 19
Gering 42, North Platte 30
Gothenburg 52, Ainsworth 30
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 28, Banner County 20
Hampton 44, Giltner 25
Hay Springs 56, Garden County 36
Hemingford 34, Kimball 26
Hitchcock County 66, Wallace 57
Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28
Johnson-Brock 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28
Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46
Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19
Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, East Butler 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 47
McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 33
Medicine Valley 54, Brady 24
Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20
Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 50, Gretna 41
Millard South 78, Columbus 35
Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28
Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 32
Ogallala 51, Mitchell 39
Omaha Christian Academy 51, Mead 29
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 39
Omaha North 64, Buena Vista 29
Omaha Roncalli 53, Ralston 9
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Elkhorn 19
Ord 61, O’Neill 45
Papillion-LaVista 77, Westview 27
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Omaha Burke 45
Plainview 55, Creighton 43
Pleasanton 65, Loomis 40
Ponca 56, Homer 24
Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 22
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 48
Shelby/Rising City 46, Osceola 34
Shelton 90, Harvard 12
Sidney 42, Chadron 34
South Loup 58, Hi-Line 38
South Sioux City 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
Southwest 50, Axtell 19
Sterling 54, Tri County 37
Stuart 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28
Summerland 49, Lutheran High Northeast 42
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Overton 47
Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 24
Sutton 44, Fillmore Central 31
Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32
Thayer Central 37, Southern 15
Twin Loup 56, Central Valley 39
Wahoo 54, Crete 26
Wood River 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Wynot 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
York 38, Seward 28
Yutan 56, Wakefield 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.
Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/