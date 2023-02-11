AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 46, Cambridge 36

Ansley-Litchfield 41, Anselmo-Merna 36

Arapahoe 44, Bertrand 20

Arlington 63, Louisville 24

Arthur County 43, Potter-Dix 39

Bancroft-Rosalie 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54

Beatrice 53, Grand Island Northwest 48, OT

Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51

Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 44

Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41

Bridgeport 85, Morrill 26

Broken Bow 57, Cozad 42

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, High Plains Community 32

Burwell 62, Heartland Lutheran 20

Central City 48, Fullerton 23

Centura 61, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Cross County 50, Exeter/Milligan 24

David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29

Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25

Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37

Elkhorn Valley 57, Humphrey St. Francis 51

Elm Creek 44, Amherst 39

Fairbury 52, Schuyler 19

Gering 42, North Platte 30

Gothenburg 52, Ainsworth 30

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 28, Banner County 20

Hampton 44, Giltner 25

Hay Springs 56, Garden County 36

Hemingford 34, Kimball 26

Hitchcock County 66, Wallace 57

Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28

Johnson-Brock 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28

Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46

Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19

    • Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26

    Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, East Butler 27

    Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 47

    McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 33

    Medicine Valley 54, Brady 24

    Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20

    Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36

    Millard North 50, Gretna 41

    Millard South 78, Columbus 35

    Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28

    Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 32

    Ogallala 51, Mitchell 39

    Omaha Christian Academy 51, Mead 29

    Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 39

    Omaha North 64, Buena Vista 29

    Omaha Roncalli 53, Ralston 9

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Elkhorn 19

    Ord 61, O’Neill 45

    Papillion-LaVista 77, Westview 27

    Papillion-LaVista South 70, Omaha Burke 45

    Plainview 55, Creighton 43

    Pleasanton 65, Loomis 40

    Ponca 56, Homer 24

    Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28

    Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 22

    Scottsbluff 65, McCook 48

    Shelby/Rising City 46, Osceola 34

    Shelton 90, Harvard 12

    Sidney 42, Chadron 34

    South Loup 58, Hi-Line 38

    South Sioux City 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

    Southwest 50, Axtell 19

    Sterling 54, Tri County 37

    Stuart 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28

    Summerland 49, Lutheran High Northeast 42

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Overton 47

    Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 24

    Sutton 44, Fillmore Central 31

    Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32

    Thayer Central 37, Southern 15

    Twin Loup 56, Central Valley 39

    Wahoo 54, Crete 26

    Wood River 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

    Wynot 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

    York 38, Seward 28

    Yutan 56, Wakefield 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

    Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.