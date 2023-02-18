AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 61, Wright 51

Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 37

Cheyenne Central 74, Laramie 69

Cokeville 47, Little Snake River 26

Douglas 71, Rawlins 27

Dubois 63, Meeteetse 44

Encampment 45, Rock River 44

Hanna-Elk Mountain 33, Guernsey-Sunrise 25

Kaycee 42, Arvada-Clearmont 29

Lander 53, Thermopolis 27

Lingle-Fort Laramie 43, Burns 19

Mountain View 46, Lovell 27

Pine Bluffs 44, Lusk 28

Powell 40, Lyman 36

Rock Springs 53, Riverton 39

Rocky Mountain 49, Wind River 37

Sheridan 64, Campbell County 60

Shoshoni 46, Greybull 34

Star Valley 55, Jackson Hole 6

Sundance 48, Tongue River 41

Thunder Basin 59, Casper Natrona 23

Upton 47, Hulett 34

Wheatland 53, Torrington 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Casper Kelly Walsh vs. Cody, ppd.

Saratoga vs. Wyoming Indian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.