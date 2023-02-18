Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 61, Wright 51
Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 37
Cheyenne Central 74, Laramie 69
Cokeville 47, Little Snake River 26
Douglas 71, Rawlins 27
Dubois 63, Meeteetse 44
Encampment 45, Rock River 44
Hanna-Elk Mountain 33, Guernsey-Sunrise 25
Kaycee 42, Arvada-Clearmont 29
Lander 53, Thermopolis 27
Lingle-Fort Laramie 43, Burns 19
Mountain View 46, Lovell 27
Pine Bluffs 44, Lusk 28
Powell 40, Lyman 36
Rock Springs 53, Riverton 39
Rocky Mountain 49, Wind River 37
Sheridan 64, Campbell County 60
Shoshoni 46, Greybull 34
Star Valley 55, Jackson Hole 6
Sundance 48, Tongue River 41
Thunder Basin 59, Casper Natrona 23
Upton 47, Hulett 34
Wheatland 53, Torrington 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Casper Kelly Walsh vs. Cody, ppd.
Saratoga vs. Wyoming Indian, ccd.
