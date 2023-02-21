AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Playoffs=

Barren Co. 56, Warren East 22

Bishop Brossart 53, Campbell Co. 46

Bowling Green 63, Warren Central 26

Butler Co. 70, Whitesville Trinity 42

Collins 35, Woodford Co. 20

George Rogers Clark 65, Bourbon Co. 14

Hart Co. 69, Caverna 28

Henry Co. 40, Trimble Co. 28

John Hardin 75, Fort Knox 16

Lex. Paul Dunbar 45, Lex. Christian 42

Lou. Mercy 78, Lou. Fern Creek 30

Lou. Sacred Heart 75, Highlands Latin 6

Lou. Shawnee 53, Lou. Presentation 37

Lou. Western 63, IHS 36

Ludlow 64, Villa Madonna 28

Madison Central 74, Model 24

McCracken County (Paducah) 85, Community Christian (Paducah) 19

Meade Co. 69, Frederick Fraize 3

Morgan Co. 76, East Carter 35

Pendleton Co. 68, Robertson County 34

Pike Co. Central 58, Phelps 51

Pulaski Co. 65, Casey Co. 49

Russell 60, Raceland 36

Scott Co. 57, Lex. Sayre 48

Simon Kenton 66, Walton-Verona 47

Washington Co. 48, Thomas Nelson 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.