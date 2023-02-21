Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA District Playoffs=
Barren Co. 56, Warren East 22
Bishop Brossart 53, Campbell Co. 46
Bowling Green 63, Warren Central 26
Butler Co. 70, Whitesville Trinity 42
Collins 35, Woodford Co. 20
George Rogers Clark 65, Bourbon Co. 14
Hart Co. 69, Caverna 28
Henry Co. 40, Trimble Co. 28
John Hardin 75, Fort Knox 16
Lex. Paul Dunbar 45, Lex. Christian 42
Lou. Mercy 78, Lou. Fern Creek 30
Lou. Sacred Heart 75, Highlands Latin 6
Lou. Shawnee 53, Lou. Presentation 37
Lou. Western 63, IHS 36
Ludlow 64, Villa Madonna 28
Madison Central 74, Model 24
McCracken County (Paducah) 85, Community Christian (Paducah) 19
Meade Co. 69, Frederick Fraize 3
Morgan Co. 76, East Carter 35
Pendleton Co. 68, Robertson County 34
Pike Co. Central 58, Phelps 51
Pulaski Co. 65, Casey Co. 49
Russell 60, Raceland 36
Scott Co. 57, Lex. Sayre 48
Simon Kenton 66, Walton-Verona 47
Washington Co. 48, Thomas Nelson 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/