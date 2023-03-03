Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cadott 48, Columbus Catholic 34
Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41
Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Section 2=
Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32
Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59
Section 3=
Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57
Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27
Section 4=
Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38
Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35
Division 2=
Section 1=
Lakeland 77, New London 46
Menomonie 56, Tomah 31
Section 2=
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30
Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24
Section 3=
McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58
Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51
Section 4=
Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31
Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41
Division 3=
Section 1=
Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT
West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35
Section 2=
Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39
Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49
Section 3=
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42
Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40
Section 4=
Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39
Racine Lutheran 54, Jefferson 48
Division 4=
Section 1=
Colfax 67, Phillips 56
Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35
Section 2=
Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 84, Westfield Area 72
Section 3=
Aquinas 64, Bangor 39
Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50
Section 4=
Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53
The Prairie School 88, Random Lake 67
Division 5=
Section 1=
McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57
Siren 70, South Shore 48
Section 2=
Edgar 38, Assumption 36
Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29
Section 3=
Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24
Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55
Section 4=
Albany 53, Barneveld 39
Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47
