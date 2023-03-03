AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cadott 48, Columbus Catholic 34

Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Section 2=

Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32

Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59

Section 3=

Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57

Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27

Section 4=

Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38

Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 77, New London 46

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31

Section 2=

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30

Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24

Section 3=

McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58

Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51

Section 4=

Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31

Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41

Division 3=

Section 1=

Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT

West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35

Section 2=

Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39

Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49

Section 3=

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42

Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 4=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39

Racine Lutheran 54, Jefferson 48

Division 4=

Section 1=

Colfax 67, Phillips 56

Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35

Section 2=

Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 84, Westfield Area 72

Section 3=

Aquinas 64, Bangor 39

Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50

Sports

  • Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond in fatal crash

  • Lakers say LeBron James has tendon injury, out 3 weeks

  • Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark

  • Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

    • Section 4=

    Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

    The Prairie School 88, Random Lake 67

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57

    Siren 70, South Shore 48

    Section 2=

    Edgar 38, Assumption 36

    Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29

    Section 3=

    Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24

    Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55

    Section 4=

    Albany 53, Barneveld 39

    Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.