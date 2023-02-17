AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 61, Nekoosa 13

Algoma 55, Gibraltar 17

Almond-Bancroft 48, Gresham Community 34

Amherst 57, Manawa 49

Aquinas 78, La Crosse Logan 18

Assumption 59, Marathon 33

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Altoona 36

Blair-Taylor 73, Augusta 38

Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47

Bonduel 59, Iola-Scandinavia 23

Brillion 70, Two Rivers 54

Cameron 52, Ashland 38

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Hustisford 40

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36

Chilton 47, Kiel 32

Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Colfax 66, Glenwood City 19

Crandon 45, Medford Area 23

Cuba City 71, Fennimore 37

Denmark 71, Clintonville 61

Drummond 42, Washburn 34

Durand 64, Spring Valley 22

Edgar 57, Auburndale 40

Eleva-Strum 52, Whitehall 37

Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Fall Creek 74, Gilman 49

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Frederic 39, Birchwood 22

Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31

Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 50

Green Bay Preble 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Horicon 40, Dodgeland 27

Hortonville 82, Appleton East 46

Hurley 72, South Shore 30

Independence 2, Gilmanton 0

Ithaca 60, Seneca 40

Kaukauna 67, Fond du Lac 62

Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36

Kewaunee 75, Sturgeon Bay 41

Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 11

Kimberly 55, Appleton West 45

    • La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, De Soto 19

    Ladysmith 48, Hayward 41

    Lakeland 78, Wausau East 28

    Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

    Loyal 63, Osseo-Fairchild 38

    Luther 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24

    Marinette 70, Little Chute 45

    Marshfield 62, Wausau West 47

    Menasha 62, Green Bay East 13

    Merrill 59, D.C. Everest 44

    Milwaukee North 43, Milw. Bay View 42

    Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52

    Mishicot 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37

    Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 47

    Neillsville 47, Bangor 39

    New Holstein 65, Valders 63

    Newman Catholic 62, Stratford 54

    Northwestern 67, Cumberland 25

    Notre Dame 90, Green Bay Southwest 44

    Osceola 68, Prescott 48

    Oshkosh West 43, Appleton North 37

    Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 27

    Peshtigo 48, Menominee, Mich. 43

    Phillips 75, Abbotsford 39

    Pittsville 69, Port Edwards 16

    Platteville 64, River Valley 41

    Prairie Farm 85, Lake Holcombe 23

    Pulaski 35, Ashwaubenon 27

    Randolph 63, Markesan 25

    Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 37

    Regis 73, Colby 49

    Rio 60, Fall River 51

    Ripon 47, Berlin 30

    Rosholt 50, Tri-County 21

    Saint Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39

    Sevastopol 67, Oconto 36

    Shawano 63, Xavier 44

    Sheboygan Falls 65, Roncalli 44

    Shiocton 59, Menominee Indian 50

    Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 31

    Somerset 44, Amery 37

    St. Croix Falls 67, Barron 53

    St. Mary Catholic 73, Hilbert 21

    Stevens Point 78, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

    Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Weston 20

    West De Pere 60, New London 49

    West Salem 65, Arcadia 40

    Westby 61, Black River Falls 18

    Westfield Area 82, Mauston 16

    Wild Rose 39, Pacelli 32

    Wisconsin Dells 47, Wautoma 45

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 42

    Wonewoc-Center 60, Brookwood 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bowler vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.

    Chequamegon vs. Athens, ccd.

    Dodgeville vs. Richland Center, ppd.

    Iowa-Grant vs. Mineral Point, ppd.

    Kohler vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.

    Madison Country Day vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ccd.

    Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

    Ozaukee vs. Sheboygan Christian, ppd.

    Poynette vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd.

    Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.

    Seymour vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

    White Lake vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.

