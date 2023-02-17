Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 61, Nekoosa 13
Algoma 55, Gibraltar 17
Almond-Bancroft 48, Gresham Community 34
Amherst 57, Manawa 49
Aquinas 78, La Crosse Logan 18
Assumption 59, Marathon 33
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Altoona 36
Blair-Taylor 73, Augusta 38
Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47
Bonduel 59, Iola-Scandinavia 23
Brillion 70, Two Rivers 54
Cameron 52, Ashland 38
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Hustisford 40
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36
Chilton 47, Kiel 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Colfax 66, Glenwood City 19
Crandon 45, Medford Area 23
Cuba City 71, Fennimore 37
Denmark 71, Clintonville 61
Drummond 42, Washburn 34
Durand 64, Spring Valley 22
Edgar 57, Auburndale 40
Eleva-Strum 52, Whitehall 37
Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Fall Creek 74, Gilman 49
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Frederic 39, Birchwood 22
Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31
Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 50
Green Bay Preble 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Horicon 40, Dodgeland 27
Hortonville 82, Appleton East 46
Hurley 72, South Shore 30
Independence 2, Gilmanton 0
Ithaca 60, Seneca 40
Kaukauna 67, Fond du Lac 62
Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36
Kewaunee 75, Sturgeon Bay 41
Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 11
Kimberly 55, Appleton West 45
La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, De Soto 19
Ladysmith 48, Hayward 41
Lakeland 78, Wausau East 28
Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Loyal 63, Osseo-Fairchild 38
Luther 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
Marinette 70, Little Chute 45
Marshfield 62, Wausau West 47
Menasha 62, Green Bay East 13
Merrill 59, D.C. Everest 44
Milwaukee North 43, Milw. Bay View 42
Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52
Mishicot 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37
Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 47
Neillsville 47, Bangor 39
New Holstein 65, Valders 63
Newman Catholic 62, Stratford 54
Northwestern 67, Cumberland 25
Notre Dame 90, Green Bay Southwest 44
Osceola 68, Prescott 48
Oshkosh West 43, Appleton North 37
Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 27
Peshtigo 48, Menominee, Mich. 43
Phillips 75, Abbotsford 39
Pittsville 69, Port Edwards 16
Platteville 64, River Valley 41
Prairie Farm 85, Lake Holcombe 23
Pulaski 35, Ashwaubenon 27
Randolph 63, Markesan 25
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 37
Regis 73, Colby 49
Rio 60, Fall River 51
Ripon 47, Berlin 30
Rosholt 50, Tri-County 21
Saint Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39
Sevastopol 67, Oconto 36
Shawano 63, Xavier 44
Sheboygan Falls 65, Roncalli 44
Shiocton 59, Menominee Indian 50
Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
Somerset 44, Amery 37
St. Croix Falls 67, Barron 53
St. Mary Catholic 73, Hilbert 21
Stevens Point 78, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Weston 20
West De Pere 60, New London 49
West Salem 65, Arcadia 40
Westby 61, Black River Falls 18
Westfield Area 82, Mauston 16
Wild Rose 39, Pacelli 32
Wisconsin Dells 47, Wautoma 45
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 42
Wonewoc-Center 60, Brookwood 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowler vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Chequamegon vs. Athens, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Richland Center, ppd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Mineral Point, ppd.
Kohler vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.
Madison Country Day vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ccd.
Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.
Ozaukee vs. Sheboygan Christian, ppd.
Poynette vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd.
Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.
Seymour vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
White Lake vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/