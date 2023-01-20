AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 87, Zimmerman 55

Annandale 53, Rockford 45

Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60

Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51

Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67

Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49

Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47

Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52

Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51

Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33

Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25

Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29

Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38

Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36

Monticello 64, St. Francis 50

Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36

NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49

Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37

Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47

Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38

Pine City 82, Hermantown 57

Princeton 48, North Branch 34

Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45

Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31

Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28

Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44

Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55

South Ridge 51, Cherry 38

St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

    • POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.

    Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

    Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.

    Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

    Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

    McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

