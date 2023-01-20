Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 87, Zimmerman 55
Annandale 53, Rockford 45
Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60
Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51
Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67
Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20
Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49
Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47
Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52
Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51
Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33
Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25
Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29
Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38
Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36
Monticello 64, St. Francis 50
Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36
NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49
Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37
Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47
Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38
Pine City 82, Hermantown 57
Princeton 48, North Branch 34
Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45
Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31
Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28
Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55
South Ridge 51, Cherry 38
St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.
Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
