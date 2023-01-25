AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 42, Falmouth 37

Calais 58, Narraguagus 42

Camden Hills Regional 50, Medomak Valley 36

Cheverus 52, Windham 40

Edward Little 58, Deering 46

Ellsworth 70, Foxcroft Academy 42

Freeport 59, Yarmouth 41

Gardiner Area 45, Erskine Academy 11

Gorham 48, Bonny Eagle 31

Hampden Academy 56, Brewer 28

Jonesport-Beals 42, Searsport District 31

Lake Region 50, Cape Elizabeth 30

Lawrence 87, Winslow 12

Lewiston 42, Portland 40

Machias 53, Woodland 46

Maine Central Institute 44, Belfast Area 24

Mount View 37, Lincoln Academy 32

Mt. Ararat 66, Morse 20

North Yarmouth Academy 62, Sacopee Valley 19

Oak Hill 65, Carrabec 63

Oceanside (Coop) 87, Waterville Senior 32

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 39, Bangor 34

Penobscot Valley 55, Bangor Christian 11

Richmond 39, Valley 37

South Portland 45, Scarborough 31

Vinalhaven 35, North Haven Community 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

