AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 57, Painesville Harvey 34

Austintown Fitch 58, Youngs. Boardman 51

Avon Lake 67, Berea-Midpark 39

Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Chagrin Falls 59, Orange 25

Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Willoughby S. 16

Chillicothe 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44

Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

E. Palestine 49, Heartland Christian 33

Eastlake North 54, Mayfield 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Chardon NDCL 43

Green 43, Uniontown Lake 41

Harrison 47, Hamilton Ross 34

Jackson 45, Greenfield McClain 39

Kettering Fairmont 60, Centerville 42

Kirtland 53, Burton Berkshire 40

Madison 69, Chardon 59

Orwell Grand Valley 46, Mantua Crestwood 30

Perry 61, Geneva 32

Philo 45, Zanesville Maysville 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 34

Richmond Hts. 46, Independence 19

Salem 41, Alliance Marlington 35

Sidney 62, Troy 25

Sullivan Black River 63, Lorain Clearview 50

Thornville Sheridan 56, New Lexington 50

Windham 61, Kinsman Badger 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.