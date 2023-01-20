Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 59, Delta 49
Arlington 39, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Batavia 50, New Richmond 31
Belmont Union Local 66, Barnesville 23
Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Atwater Waterloo 36
Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 17
Brookfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 42
Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Chagrin Falls 48, Beachwood 16
Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34
Cols. DeSales 57, Bishop Hartley 26
Columbiana Crestview 50, Warren Champion 29
Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 18
Defiance Ayersville 48, Defiance Tinora 43
Delaware Christian 35, Granville Christian 30
Delphos Jefferson 41, Convoy Crestview 37
Dola Hardin Northern 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
E. Palestine 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 17
Elida 50, Defiance 40
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, McComb 22
Ft. Loramie 61, Jackson Center 29
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Campbell Memorial 17
Girard 40, Cortland Lakeview 38
Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33
Lakeside Danbury 44, Arcadia 30
Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 51
Leipsic 37, Harrod Allen E. 30
Mansfield Sr. 60, Lexington 34
Marion Elgin 41, Morral Ridgedale 26
Metamora Evergreen 52, Wauseon 40
Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 39
New Matamoras Frontier 52, Caldwell 29
New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32
Paulding 43, Hicksville 34
Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 46
Richmond Edison 59, Heartland Christian 26
Rockford Parkway 64, Coldwater 39
Rocky River Magnificat 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 44
Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 37
Sherwood Fairview 71, Edgerton 48
Southington Chalker 54, Bristol 39
St. Henry 55, New Bremen 33
Tipp City Bethel 55, Day. Northridge 44
Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Findlay 34
Wintersville Indian Creek 58, St. Clairsville 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/