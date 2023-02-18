AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alpena 43, Traverse City West 24

Ann Arbor Skyline 44, Dexter 42

Armada 31, Yale 29

AuGres-Sims 44, Posen 31

Bad Axe 49, Vassar 21

Baraga 59, Dollar Bay 29

Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, Jackson Lumen Christi 31

Battle Creek St. Philip 58, Bellevue 31

Bedford 50, Monroe 7

Belleville 77, Dearborn 46

Benzie Central 40, Leland 24

Big Rapids 63, Newaygo 21

Blissfield 55, Onsted 27

Bloomfield Hills Marian 40, Royal Oak Shrine 23

Bloomingdale 55, Hartford 41

Breckenridge 43, Vestaburg 32

Brethren 63, Bear Lake 14

Brighton 44, Canton 40

Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Hudson 44

Brown City 30, Ubly 29

Buchanan 51, St. Joseph 26

Caro 52, Reese 31

Carson City-Crystal 35, Farwell 23

Clarkston 68, Southfield 50

Clinton 46, Ida 42

Coldwater 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 37

Colon 55, Climax-Scotts 20

Dearborn Fordson 59, Livonia Churchill 35

Detroit University Science 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 28

Dowagiac Union 35, Berrien Springs 30

Dryden 48, Deckerville 28

East Kentwood 59, Caledonia 54

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 57, Mount Pleasant 35

Flushing 49, Swartz Creek 20

Fowler 61, Potterville 22

Frankenmuth 46, Freeland 39, OT

Franklin LIVONIA MI 45, Westland John Glenn 21

Fruitport Calvary Christian 64, Wyoming Lee 7

    • Garber 53, Bay City John Glenn 37

    Garden City 63, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 10

    Gobles 50, Holland Black River 30

    Grand Haven 33, Grandville 26

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 31

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 43, Greenville 35

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 37, Comstock Park 30

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 74, Fruitport 2

    Grand Traverse Academy 42, Mesick 25

    Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Sparta 43

    Hamilton 48, Spring Lake 41

    Hillman 70, Hale 12

    Ionia 53, Charlotte 29

    Ithaca 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49

    Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 11

    Kent City 73, Grant 33

    Kingsley 69, Onekama 27

    Lake Fenton 59, Goodrich 33

    Linden 50, Fenton 27

    Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Warren Lincoln 21

    Mason 43, Lansing Eastern 25

    Mendon 36, Marcellus 24

    Midland Dow 65, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47

    Montrose 35, Byron 31

    Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 46

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34

    New Haven 42, Hazel Park 34

    New Lothrop 42, Durand 31

    Novi 51, Hartland 40

    Ortonville Brandon 39, Corunna 30

    Owosso 43, Clio 38

    Parma Western 58, Marshall 43

    Petoskey 43, Cadillac 25

    Pittsford 54, North Adams-Jerome 10

    Plymouth Christian 72, Southfield Christian 39

    Port Huron 44, Utica 41

    Reed City 35, White Cloud 17

    Rockford 52, Holland West Ottawa 30

    Roscommon 68, Evart 15

    Saginaw Swan Valley 48, Birch Run 32

    Salem 55, Howell 48

    Schoolcraft 48, Parchment 7

    Sterling Heights 72, Eastpointe East Detroit 19

    Sterling Heights Stevenson 47, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, OT

    Tecumseh 69, Adrian 20

    Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 30

    Utica Eisenhower 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37

    Vicksburg 60, Sturgis 20

    Walled Lake Central 44, Waterford Mott 22

    Watervliet 43, Bridgman 26

    Wayland Union 46, Grand Rapids South Christian 39

    Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 33

    West Michigan Aviation 50, Grand Rapids Wellspring 18

    Westwood 49, Manistique 32

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 49, Muskegon Catholic Central 32

    Zion Christian 54, Calhoun Christian 33

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Detroit HFA vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

    Marysville vs. Marine City, ppd.

    New Buffalo vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd.

    South Haven vs. Fennville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

