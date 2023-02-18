Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alpena 43, Traverse City West 24
Ann Arbor Skyline 44, Dexter 42
Armada 31, Yale 29
AuGres-Sims 44, Posen 31
Bad Axe 49, Vassar 21
Baraga 59, Dollar Bay 29
Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, Jackson Lumen Christi 31
Battle Creek St. Philip 58, Bellevue 31
Bedford 50, Monroe 7
Belleville 77, Dearborn 46
Benzie Central 40, Leland 24
Big Rapids 63, Newaygo 21
Blissfield 55, Onsted 27
Bloomfield Hills Marian 40, Royal Oak Shrine 23
Bloomingdale 55, Hartford 41
Breckenridge 43, Vestaburg 32
Brethren 63, Bear Lake 14
Brighton 44, Canton 40
Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Hudson 44
Brown City 30, Ubly 29
Buchanan 51, St. Joseph 26
Caro 52, Reese 31
Carson City-Crystal 35, Farwell 23
Clarkston 68, Southfield 50
Clinton 46, Ida 42
Coldwater 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 37
Colon 55, Climax-Scotts 20
Dearborn Fordson 59, Livonia Churchill 35
Detroit University Science 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 28
Dowagiac Union 35, Berrien Springs 30
Dryden 48, Deckerville 28
East Kentwood 59, Caledonia 54
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 57, Mount Pleasant 35
Flushing 49, Swartz Creek 20
Fowler 61, Potterville 22
Frankenmuth 46, Freeland 39, OT
Franklin LIVONIA MI 45, Westland John Glenn 21
Fruitport Calvary Christian 64, Wyoming Lee 7
Garber 53, Bay City John Glenn 37
Garden City 63, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 10
Gobles 50, Holland Black River 30
Grand Haven 33, Grandville 26
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 43, Greenville 35
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 37, Comstock Park 30
Grand Rapids West Catholic 74, Fruitport 2
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Mesick 25
Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Sparta 43
Hamilton 48, Spring Lake 41
Hillman 70, Hale 12
Ionia 53, Charlotte 29
Ithaca 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49
Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 11
Kent City 73, Grant 33
Kingsley 69, Onekama 27
Lake Fenton 59, Goodrich 33
Linden 50, Fenton 27
Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Warren Lincoln 21
Mason 43, Lansing Eastern 25
Mendon 36, Marcellus 24
Midland Dow 65, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47
Montrose 35, Byron 31
Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 46
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34
New Haven 42, Hazel Park 34
New Lothrop 42, Durand 31
Novi 51, Hartland 40
Ortonville Brandon 39, Corunna 30
Owosso 43, Clio 38
Parma Western 58, Marshall 43
Petoskey 43, Cadillac 25
Pittsford 54, North Adams-Jerome 10
Plymouth Christian 72, Southfield Christian 39
Port Huron 44, Utica 41
Reed City 35, White Cloud 17
Rockford 52, Holland West Ottawa 30
Roscommon 68, Evart 15
Saginaw Swan Valley 48, Birch Run 32
Salem 55, Howell 48
Schoolcraft 48, Parchment 7
Sterling Heights 72, Eastpointe East Detroit 19
Sterling Heights Stevenson 47, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, OT
Tecumseh 69, Adrian 20
Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 30
Utica Eisenhower 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37
Vicksburg 60, Sturgis 20
Walled Lake Central 44, Waterford Mott 22
Watervliet 43, Bridgman 26
Wayland Union 46, Grand Rapids South Christian 39
Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 33
West Michigan Aviation 50, Grand Rapids Wellspring 18
Westwood 49, Manistique 32
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 49, Muskegon Catholic Central 32
Zion Christian 54, Calhoun Christian 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit HFA vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
Marysville vs. Marine City, ppd.
New Buffalo vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd.
South Haven vs. Fennville, ccd.
