Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 71, Nelson 45
Beaverton 78, Aloha 14
Benson 85, Roosevelt 23
Bonanza 46, North Lake/Paisley 34
Central Catholic 68, Reynolds 40
Clackamas 87, David Douglas 5
Cleveland 57, Franklin 41
Coquille 40, Cascade Christian 35
Corvallis 57, Central 56
De La Salle 52, Oregon Episcopal 43
Horizon Christian Tualatin 57, Valley Catholic 56
Jefferson PDX 59, Lincoln 28
Jesuit 69, Southridge 38
Junction City 58, Cottage Grove 27
Lakeridge 55, St. Mary’s Academy 31
Marshfield 37, Marist 31
McMinnville 48, Sherwood 39
McNary 75, Sprague 32
Molalla 54, Estacada 29
Mountain View 49, Bend 38
Newberg 46, Liberty 36
North Eugene 57, Thurston 36
Oakridge 68, Gold Beach 45
Oregon City 53, Lake Oswego 41
Pendleton 38, Ontario 15
Perrydale 30, Grand View Christian 29
Redmond 68, Summit 53
Ridgeview 43, Caldera 14
Sandy 50, Gresham 41
South Albany 55, Dallas 19
St. Helens 43, Tillamook 35
Trinity Lutheran 43, Chiloquin 28
Union 33, Joseph 21
Wallowa 43, Pilot Rock 31
Wells 33, Grant 29
West Linn 65, Tigard 44
West Salem 68, North Salem 33
Westview 51, Sunset 29
Willamette 74, South Eugene 22
Woodburn 34, McKay 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/