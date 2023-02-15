AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 71, Nelson 45

Beaverton 78, Aloha 14

Benson 85, Roosevelt 23

Bonanza 46, North Lake/Paisley 34

Central Catholic 68, Reynolds 40

Clackamas 87, David Douglas 5

Cleveland 57, Franklin 41

Coquille 40, Cascade Christian 35

Corvallis 57, Central 56

De La Salle 52, Oregon Episcopal 43

Horizon Christian Tualatin 57, Valley Catholic 56

Jefferson PDX 59, Lincoln 28

Jesuit 69, Southridge 38

Junction City 58, Cottage Grove 27

Lakeridge 55, St. Mary’s Academy 31

Marshfield 37, Marist 31

McMinnville 48, Sherwood 39

McNary 75, Sprague 32

Molalla 54, Estacada 29

Mountain View 49, Bend 38

Newberg 46, Liberty 36

North Eugene 57, Thurston 36

Oakridge 68, Gold Beach 45

Oregon City 53, Lake Oswego 41

Pendleton 38, Ontario 15

Perrydale 30, Grand View Christian 29

Redmond 68, Summit 53

Ridgeview 43, Caldera 14

Sandy 50, Gresham 41

South Albany 55, Dallas 19

St. Helens 43, Tillamook 35

Trinity Lutheran 43, Chiloquin 28

Union 33, Joseph 21

Wallowa 43, Pilot Rock 31

Wells 33, Grant 29

West Linn 65, Tigard 44

West Salem 68, North Salem 33

Westview 51, Sunset 29

Willamette 74, South Eugene 22

Woodburn 34, McKay 26

___

