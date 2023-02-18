AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 58, Brookings 47

Belle Fourche 55, Faith 42

Bon Homme 60, Gregory 58

Centerville 59, Beresford 42

Crow Creek 89, St. Francis Indian 34

Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28

Dupree 67, Leola/Frederick 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 21

Ethan 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25

Flandreau 77, Chester 41

Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 23

Freeman 66, Gayville-Volin 42

Great Plains Lutheran 50, Waubay/Summit 35

Groton Area 53, Britton-Hecla 29

Ipswich 56, Langford 50

Lemmon 53, Bison 46

Little Wound 54, Stanley County 24

Marty Indian 62, Flandreau Indian 24

McLaughlin 33, Pine Ridge 30

Miller 54, Faulkton 27

North Central Co-Op 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Pierre 64, Mitchell 48

Red Cloud 67, Bennett County 21

Redfield 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34

St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 11

Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Timber Lake 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30

Tiospaye Topa 68, Crazy Horse 54

Vermillion 61, Parker 35

Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13

Wakpala 64, Oelrichs 31

Wall 59, Hill City 39

Wessington Springs 54, James Valley Christian 43

West Central 67, Chamberlain 25

White River 57, Philip 37

Winner 66, Mobridge-Pollock 45

Yankton 59, Douglas 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

