Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 58, Brookings 47
Belle Fourche 55, Faith 42
Bon Homme 60, Gregory 58
Centerville 59, Beresford 42
Crow Creek 89, St. Francis Indian 34
Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28
Dupree 67, Leola/Frederick 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 21
Ethan 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Flandreau 77, Chester 41
Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 23
Freeman 66, Gayville-Volin 42
Great Plains Lutheran 50, Waubay/Summit 35
Groton Area 53, Britton-Hecla 29
Ipswich 56, Langford 50
Lemmon 53, Bison 46
Little Wound 54, Stanley County 24
Marty Indian 62, Flandreau Indian 24
McLaughlin 33, Pine Ridge 30
Miller 54, Faulkton 27
North Central Co-Op 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Pierre 64, Mitchell 48
Red Cloud 67, Bennett County 21
Redfield 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 11
Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Timber Lake 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30
Tiospaye Topa 68, Crazy Horse 54
Vermillion 61, Parker 35
Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13
Wakpala 64, Oelrichs 31
Wall 59, Hill City 39
Wessington Springs 54, James Valley Christian 43
West Central 67, Chamberlain 25
White River 57, Philip 37
Winner 66, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Yankton 59, Douglas 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/