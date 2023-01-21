Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39
Bison 62, Wakpala 31
Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33
Canton 58, Beresford 50
Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54
DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44
Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43
Faith 53, Harding County 46, OT
Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Freeman 62, Menno 36
Hanson 67, Canistota 32
Howard 67, Chester 46
Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49
Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38
Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54
Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36
Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34
North Central Co-Op 70, Herreid/Selby Area 67
Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42
Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29
Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58
Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9
Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19
Vermillion 51, Garretson 25
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23
Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT
Panhandle Tournament=
Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30
___
