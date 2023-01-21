AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39

Bison 62, Wakpala 31

Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33

Canton 58, Beresford 50

Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54

DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44

Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43

Faith 53, Harding County 46, OT

Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Freeman 62, Menno 36

Hanson 67, Canistota 32

Howard 67, Chester 46

Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49

Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38

Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54

Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36

Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34

North Central Co-Op 70, Herreid/Selby Area 67

Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42

Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29

Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58

Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9

Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19

Vermillion 51, Garretson 25

Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23

Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT

Panhandle Tournament=

Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

