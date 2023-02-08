AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 55, Mitchell 48

Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Miller 67, OT

Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Bridgewater-Emery 56, Flandreau Indian 32

Brookings 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Canton 60, Centerville 54

Chester 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Waverly-South Shore 19

Corsica/Stickney 56, Kimball/White Lake 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Baltic 24

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Waubay/Summit 57, OT

Flandreau 64, DeSmet 39

Florence/Henry 43, Castlewood 32

Freeman 56, Hanson 53

Garretson 52, Beresford 47

Gayville-Volin 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Gregory 49, Lyman 45

Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 48, OT

Hill City 47, Douglas 30

Ipswich 43, Aberdeen Christian 27

James Valley Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 16

Mobridge-Pollock 57, Timber Lake 46

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Dell Rapids 43

Newcastle, Wyo. 51, Lead-Deadwood 13

Parkston 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre 39, Huron 33

Potter County 54, Faulkton 45

Rapid City Christian 53, Belle Fourche 41

Redfield 45, Warner 33

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Watertown 40, OT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 35

Sioux Valley 65, Deuel 35

Sisseton 61, Milbank 25

Spearfish 52, Sturgis Brown 25

Sully Buttes 45, Herreid/Selby Area 37

Sports

  • LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

  • Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate

  • Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams

  • AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union

    • Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52

    Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 32

    Wagner 71, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

    Wakpala 49, Bison 48

    Webster 39, Northwestern 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.