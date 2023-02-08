Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 63, Madrid 12
ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 39
Ames 46, Marshalltown 12
Ankeny 62, Urbandale 24
Assumption, Davenport 70, Davenport, West 18
Atlantic 53, Harlan 51
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49
Bellevue 54, Maquoketa 52
Benton Community 54, South Tama County, Tama 16
Bishop Garrigan 62, Dike-New Hartford 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 25
Carroll 61, Carlisle 54
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46
Crestwood, Cresco 52, New Hampton 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 29
Des Moines Christian 54, Earlham 27
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 58
Eldon Cardinal 47, Seymour 35
English Valleys, North English 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28
Essex 33, Griswold 28
Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Emmetsburg 22
Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Southwest Valley 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34
Greene County 43, Saydel 31
Grinnell 63, Oskaloosa 26
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, South O’Brien, Paullina 50
Hinton 59, Akron-Westfield 24
Iowa City West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36
Knoxville 62, Fairfield 42
Lake Mills 55, North Union 40
Lewis Central 49, Glenwood 34
Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57
Montezuma 52, Grundy Center 46
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Murray 46
Nevada 52, Perry 33
Newell-Fonda 84, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55
North Fayette Valley 72, West Central, Maynard 32
North Polk, Alleman 64, Bondurant Farrar 49
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 43
OA-BCIG 53, Alta-Aurelia 45
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 45
Ottumwa 43, Des Moines, Lincoln 39
PAC-LM 72, Manson Northwest Webster 42
PCM, Monroe 58, South Hamilton, Jewell 46
Pleasant Valley 85, Davenport, Central 16
Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36
River Valley, Correctionville 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 49
Rock Valley 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13
Sioux Center 65, Boyden-Hull 43
Sioux City, East 57, LeMars 44
Solon 61, Independence 27
South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 37
Spirit Lake 61, Western Christian 56
Treynor 59, Underwood 25
Tri-Center, Neola 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35
Union Community, LaPorte City 61, Oelwein 51
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Center Point-Urbana 44
Wahlert, Dubuque 56, Cedar Falls 49
Waterloo, West 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
West Marshall, State Center 57, Roland-Story, Story City 43
West Monona 78, Missouri Valley 35
West Sioux 46, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36
Woodbine 66, Westwood, Sloan 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
River Ridge, Wis. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/