AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Madrid 12

ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 39

Ames 46, Marshalltown 12

Ankeny 62, Urbandale 24

Assumption, Davenport 70, Davenport, West 18

Atlantic 53, Harlan 51

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49

Bellevue 54, Maquoketa 52

Benton Community 54, South Tama County, Tama 16

Bishop Garrigan 62, Dike-New Hartford 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 25

Carroll 61, Carlisle 54

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46

Crestwood, Cresco 52, New Hampton 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 29

Des Moines Christian 54, Earlham 27

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 58

Eldon Cardinal 47, Seymour 35

English Valleys, North English 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28

Essex 33, Griswold 28

Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Emmetsburg 22

Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Southwest Valley 15

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene County 43, Saydel 31

Grinnell 63, Oskaloosa 26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, South O’Brien, Paullina 50

Hinton 59, Akron-Westfield 24

Iowa City West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36

Knoxville 62, Fairfield 42

Lake Mills 55, North Union 40

Sports

  • LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

  • Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate

  • Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams

  • AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union

    • Lewis Central 49, Glenwood 34

    Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57

    Montezuma 52, Grundy Center 46

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Murray 46

    Nevada 52, Perry 33

    Newell-Fonda 84, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55

    North Fayette Valley 72, West Central, Maynard 32

    North Polk, Alleman 64, Bondurant Farrar 49

    North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 43

    OA-BCIG 53, Alta-Aurelia 45

    Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 45

    Ottumwa 43, Des Moines, Lincoln 39

    PAC-LM 72, Manson Northwest Webster 42

    PCM, Monroe 58, South Hamilton, Jewell 46

    Pleasant Valley 85, Davenport, Central 16

    Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36

    River Valley, Correctionville 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 49

    Rock Valley 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

    Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13

    Sioux Center 65, Boyden-Hull 43

    Sioux City, East 57, LeMars 44

    Solon 61, Independence 27

    South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 37

    Spirit Lake 61, Western Christian 56

    Treynor 59, Underwood 25

    Tri-Center, Neola 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35

    Union Community, LaPorte City 61, Oelwein 51

    Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Center Point-Urbana 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wahlert, Dubuque 56, Cedar Falls 49

    Waterloo, West 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45

    West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

    West Marshall, State Center 57, Roland-Story, Story City 43

    West Monona 78, Missouri Valley 35

    West Sioux 46, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36

    Woodbine 66, Westwood, Sloan 57

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    River Ridge, Wis. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.