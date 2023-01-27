Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 58
Albany 71, Fergus Falls 38
Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49
Caledonia 64, La Crescent 41
Cambridge-Isanti 56, Princeton 26
Carlton 39, McGregor 29
Centennial 78, Coon Rapids 30
Champlin Park 53, Blaine 42
Cleveland 52, Madelia 35
Cromwell 47, Floodwood 32
DeLaSalle 76, Richfield 31
Delano 52, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51
Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
Duluth East 58, Bemidji 55
Duluth Marshall 76, Cloquet 54
Elk River 83, Totino-Grace 50
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23
Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 30
Hancock 73, Battle Lake 33
Hastings 41, Simley 22
Henning 65, Pillager 32
Holdingford 68, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64
Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 11
Houston 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26
Kimball 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 57
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Nicollet 33
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Sibley East 41
Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37
Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 49
Maple Grove 68, Anoka 50
Martin County West 49, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 40
Monticello 68, North Branch 31
Mounds Park Academy 48, West Lutheran 42
Nova Classical Academy 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 17
Pine City 76, Rush City 57
Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 52
Royalton 58, Maple Lake 28
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 54, Sleepy Eye 51
South Ridge 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 42
Spectrum 57, North Lakes Academy 23
St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 48
St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Harding 35
St. Paul Highland Park 46, Washington Tech 26
St. Peter 58, Belle Plaine 37
Swanville 51, Benson 10
Tartan 50, Hill-Murray 28
Tri-City United 70, LeSueur-Henderson 33
Two Harbors 64, Greenway 48
Visitation 62, St. Anthony 38
Win-E-Mac 45, Bagley 31
Windom 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54
Yellow Medicine East 74, Wabasso 71
Zimmerman 81, Rocori 75
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/