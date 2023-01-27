AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 58

Albany 71, Fergus Falls 38

Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49

Caledonia 64, La Crescent 41

Cambridge-Isanti 56, Princeton 26

Carlton 39, McGregor 29

Centennial 78, Coon Rapids 30

Champlin Park 53, Blaine 42

Cleveland 52, Madelia 35

Cromwell 47, Floodwood 32

DeLaSalle 76, Richfield 31

Delano 52, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51

Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

Duluth East 58, Bemidji 55

Duluth Marshall 76, Cloquet 54

Elk River 83, Totino-Grace 50

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23

Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 30

Hancock 73, Battle Lake 33

Hastings 41, Simley 22

Henning 65, Pillager 32

Holdingford 68, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64

Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 11

Houston 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26

Kimball 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Nicollet 33

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Sibley East 41

Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37

Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 49

Maple Grove 68, Anoka 50

Martin County West 49, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 40

Monticello 68, North Branch 31

Mounds Park Academy 48, West Lutheran 42

Nova Classical Academy 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 17

Pine City 76, Rush City 57

Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 52

Royalton 58, Maple Lake 28

    • Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 54, Sleepy Eye 51

    South Ridge 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 42

    Spectrum 57, North Lakes Academy 23

    St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 48

    St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Harding 35

    St. Paul Highland Park 46, Washington Tech 26

    St. Peter 58, Belle Plaine 37

    Swanville 51, Benson 10

    Tartan 50, Hill-Murray 28

    Tri-City United 70, LeSueur-Henderson 33

    Two Harbors 64, Greenway 48

    Visitation 62, St. Anthony 38

    Win-E-Mac 45, Bagley 31

    Windom 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54

    Yellow Medicine East 74, Wabasso 71

    Zimmerman 81, Rocori 75

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

